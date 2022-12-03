Cambiano i rating di NBA2k: giù Leonard, su Booker

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
nba2k23_devin_booker

NBA 2K, i rating cambiati dopo un quarto di regular season: scende Leonard, sale Booker

NBA fotogallery
30 foto

La regular season NBA è giunta già a un quarto del suo percorso e sono diversi i giocatori che sono riusciti a mettersi in mostra e gli altri che invece non hanno mantenuto le aspettative: c'è chi come Kawhi Leonard ha perso quota e altri, a partire dall'uomo in copertina Devin Booker, che stanno scalando posizioni. Di seguito le 30 squadre in ordine alfabetico e i giocatori che hanno visto variare il loro rating

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Mercato Lakers: si parla di DeRozan e Vucevic

NBA

Tra i giocatori presi in considerazione dai Los Angeles Lakers per tornare a competere per il...

Mercato Lakers: si parla di DeRozan e Vucevic

Embiid con la Francia? Gobert: "Non è come in NBA"

NBA

Rudy Gobert ha commentato la possibilità che Joel Embiid si unisca alla nazionale francese per le...

Embiid con la Francia? Gobert: "Non è come in NBA"

KD: "Insicuro? Barkley un clown, non può parlare"

NBA

L'ex All-Star dei Suns ha attaccato ancora una volta Durant, stavolta parlando di lui come di un...

KD: "Insicuro? Barkley un clown, non può parlare"