Cambiano i rating di NBA2k: giù Leonard, su Booker

NBA 2K, i rating cambiati dopo un quarto di regular season: scende Leonard, sale Booker
La regular season NBA è giunta già a un quarto del suo percorso e sono diversi i giocatori che sono riusciti a mettersi in mostra e gli altri che invece non hanno mantenuto le aspettative: c'è chi come Kawhi Leonard ha perso quota e altri, a partire dall'uomo in copertina Devin Booker, che stanno scalando posizioni. Di seguito le 30 squadre in ordine alfabetico e i giocatori che hanno visto variare il loro rating
- Dejounte Murray: 85 OVR (-1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 78 OVR (+1)
- AJ Griffin: 76 OVR (+2)
- Jalen Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)
- Ben Simmons: 79 OVR (+1)
- Cameron Thomas: 75 OVR (-1)
- Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+1)
- Joe Harris: 74 OVR (-1)
- Edmond Sumner: 74 OVR (-2)
- Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (+1)
- Tyler Herro: 83 OVR (-1)
- Dewayne Dedmon: 77 OVR (+2)
- Caleb Martin: 75 OVR (+1)
- Nikola Jović: 73 OVR (+2)
- Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (+1)
- Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+2)
- Jevon Carter: 76 OVR (+1)
- Serge Ibaka: 74 OVR (-1)
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (-1)
- Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (+2)
- Devonte Graham: 76 OVR (+1)
- Dyson Daniels: 75 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Brunson: 86 OVR (+1)
- Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+1)
- Obi Toppin: 78 OVR (-2)
- Quentin Grimes: 73 OVR (+1)