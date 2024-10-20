Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
NBA, Payton Pritchard e gli altri: chi ha fatto meglio nella preseason. LA CLASSIFICA

NBA fotogallery
31 foto

Alla prima palla a due ufficiale della stagione NBA 2024-25 manca ormai pochissimo, ma nel frattempo è andata in archivio una preseason che ha regalato spunti di raro interesse. “HoopsHype” ha provato a mettere in fila i giocatori che hanno fatto meglio durante le amichevoli di preparazione alla regular season e nella classifica dei primi 30 ci sono non poche sorprese

GIOCA AL FANTA NBA E VINCI UN VIAGGIO ALLE FINALS

NBA: Ultime Notizie

Houston: per ora niente rinnovo per Green e Sengun

NBA

I Rockets si apprestano a iniziare la stagione 2024-25 con la voglia di migliorare e provare a...

Houston: per ora niente rinnovo per Green e Sengun

Lakers: Knecht e il soprannome firmato Snoop Dogg

NBA

Protagonista di una ottima preseason, con la vittoria di Phoenix marchiata con 35 punti a fare a...

Lakers: Knecht e il soprannome firmato Snoop Dogg

Rivers: "Nella mia carriera non ho mai fallito"

NBA

L’annata che lo attende sulla panchina dei Bucks è accompagnata da tante aspettative ma anche da...

Rivers: "Nella mia carriera non ho mai fallito"