NBA Finals, il mondo celebra i Toronto Raptors: le prime pagine dei giornali
Dal Canada alla California fino alla Spagna, i quotidiani hanno celebrato il titolo dei Toronto Raptors e commentato la sconfitta dei Golden State Warriors. Queste le prime pagine più belle dei giornali sul trionfo di Kawhi Leonard e soci
Dal Canada alla California fino alla Spagna, i quotidiani hanno celebrato il titolo dei Toronto Raptors e commentato la sconfitta dei Golden State Warriors. Queste le prime pagine più belle dei giornali sul trionfo di Kawhi Leonard e soci
Toronto Sun - "PREHISTORIC"
Toronto Sun Sports - "We The Champs"
Toronto Star - "We The Champs"
Toronto Star Sports – “Kings of the North”
The New York Times – “Party Like it’s 70 million B.C.”
The Globe and Mail – “Champions”
Star Metro Edmonton – “We The Champs!”
The Province – “Raptors hoop it up”
Le Journal de Montreal – “Les Raptors passent à l’histoire”
Marca – “Marc & Pau, ahì queda eso”
National Post – “Raptors do it!”
Times Colonist – “O Canada! Raptors win title”
Winnipeg Free Press – “We the champs”
Calgary Herald – “We the champions!”
The San Diego Union-Tribune – “Rapture”
The Mercury News – “Raptors, and attrition, prove too much for Dubs”
San Francisco Chronicle – “Epic Finale at Oracle”
Daily Post – “Battered, broken, beaten”
Marin Indipendent Journal – “A Painful Ending”
Sporting Green – “Painful Exit”
The Record – “First and last”
Sports Illustrated - "True North"
Sports Illustrated - "True North"