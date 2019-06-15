Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video News: SKY TG24 METEO OROSCOPO
Sport: SKY SPORT SUPERSCUDETTO L'ULTIMO UOMO
Video: VIDEO SKY SKY GO SKY.IT
NBA
fotogallery

NBA Finals, il mondo celebra i Toronto Raptors: le prime pagine dei giornali

    |     24 foto
share:

Dal Canada alla California fino alla Spagna, i quotidiani hanno celebrato il titolo dei Toronto Raptors e commentato la sconfitta dei Golden State Warriors. Queste le prime pagine più belle dei giornali sul trionfo di Kawhi Leonard e soci

01c
1 / 24

Dal Canada alla California fino alla Spagna, i quotidiani hanno celebrato il titolo dei Toronto Raptors e commentato la sconfitta dei Golden State Warriors. Queste le prime pagine più belle dei giornali sul trionfo di Kawhi Leonard e soci

2 / 24

Toronto Sun - "PREHISTORIC"

3 / 24

Toronto Sun Sports - "We The Champs"

4 / 24

Toronto Star - "We The Champs"

5 / 24

Toronto Star Sports – “Kings of the North”

6 / 24

The New York Times – “Party Like it’s 70 million B.C.”

7 / 24

The Globe and Mail – “Champions”

8 / 24

Star Metro Edmonton – “We The Champs!”

9 / 24

The Province – “Raptors hoop it up”

10 / 24

Le Journal de Montreal – “Les Raptors passent à l’histoire”

11 / 24

Marca – “Marc & Pau, ahì queda eso”

12 / 24

National Post – “Raptors do it!”

13 / 24

Times Colonist – “O Canada! Raptors win title”

14 / 24

Winnipeg Free Press – “We the champs”

15 / 24

Calgary Herald – “We the champions!”

16 / 24

The San Diego Union-Tribune – “Rapture”

17 / 24

The Mercury News – “Raptors, and attrition, prove too much for Dubs”

18 / 24

San Francisco Chronicle – “Epic Finale at Oracle”

19 / 24

Daily Post – “Battered, broken, beaten”

20 / 24

Marin Indipendent Journal – “A Painful Ending”

21 / 24

Sporting Green – “Painful Exit”

22 / 24

The Record – “First and last”

23 / 24

Sports Illustrated - "True North"

24 / 24

Sports Illustrated - "True North"

Potrebbe interessarti anche

Tutti i siti Sky