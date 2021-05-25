L’elenco è provvisorio in attesa delle scelte definitive, ma Gareth Southgate ha già annunciato i 33 pre-convocati dell’Inghilterra verso Euro 2020. Una lista che sarà definitiva solo l’1 giugno, ma che presenta già indicazioni importanti: ci sono giocatori alle prese con gli infortuni come Maguire oppure non al meglio come Alexander-Arnold ed Henderson. Escluso invece Dier, lui come due attaccanti protagonisti nell’ultima Premier League (Ings e Bamford). Da ricordare come il ct dei Tre Leoni dovrà valutare tutti i giocatori impegnati nelle finali europee di questa settimana (Europa e Champions League), tuttavia al momento trovano spazio debuttanti come White e Godfrey oltre ai portieri Ramsdale e Johnstone, che sostituiscono l’indisponibile Pope. C’è anche Lingard, particolarmente efficace in stagione in prestito al West Ham. L’attesa per l’elenco ufficiali dei 26 convocati permetterà a Southgate di sciogliere i dubbi sugli infortunati di lusso Maguire ed Henderson, oltre a Kalvin Phillips.