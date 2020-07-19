Premier League, 37^ giornata: Tottenham-Leicester 3-0, Bournemouth-Southampton 0-2Premier League
Terzo successo consecutivo per gli Spurs, che piazzano una bandierina nella zona Europa. Per le Foxes è un ko pesante che potrebbe compromettere un piazzamento in Champions, visto che lo United, a pari punti, ha una partita in meno. Il Southampton batte il Bournemouth e lo affossa: salvezza sempre più complicata
Una doppietta di Harry Kane trascina gli Spurs e mette a rischio il quarto posto del Leicester (battuto 3-0) insidiato dal Manchester United che deve ancora giocare con il West Ham.
La sfida tra il Tottenham e le Foxes si è sbloccata con un'autorete di James Justin che ha deviato nella propria porta un tiro di Son dopo 6 minuti. Poi ci ha pensato Kane. La squadra di Mourinho centra così il suo terzo successo consecutivo e sorpassa momentaneamente il Wolverhampton, che nel Monday Night ospiterà il Crystal Palace. Nell'altra partita della domenica di Premier il Southampton inguaia un Bournemouth sempre più vicino alla retrocessione.
TOTTENHAM-LEICESTER 3-0 (Highlights)
6' aut. Justin (L), 37' e 40' Kane (T)
TOTTENHAM (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks (90' Skipp), Lo Celso (77' Lamela); Lucas Moura (77' Bergwijn), Kane, Son (89' Fernandes). All. Mourinho
LEICESTER (3-4-3): Schmeichel; Bennett (46' Gray), Morgan, Evans; Justin, Ndidi (70' Mendy), Tielemans (70' Praet), Thomas; Perez (59' Iheanacho), Vardy, Barnes (83' Hirst). All. Rodgers
Ammoniti: Lucas Moura (T), Evans (L), Sanchez (T)
BOURNEMOUTH-SOUTHAMPTON 0-2 (Highlights)
41' Ings, 90'+8 Adams
BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico; Brooks (46' Wilson), Billing (87' Gosling), Lerma (82' Surridge), Stanislas (70' Solanke); Wilson, KIng (69' Cook). All. Howe
SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu (77' Hoejbjerg), Redmond; Long (66' Adams), Ings (90' Obafemi). All. Hasenhuettl
Ammoniti: Vestegaard (S), Billing (B), Ward-Prowse (S),
Note: al 59' Ramsdale (B) para un rigore a Ings (S). Al 94' il VAR annulla un gol a Surridge (B) per fuorigioco