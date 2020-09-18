Premier League su Sky: la guida alla 2^ giornata

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Premier League, calendario e orari della seconda giornata

Premier League

La partita più attesa della seconda giornata di Premier League è quella tra Chelsea e Liverpool di domenica: tutto il programma su Sky Sport con orari e canali tv 

La seconda giornata di Premier League si apre sabato alle 13.30 con Everton-West Bromwich e prosegue con Leeds-Fulham e Manchester United-Crystal Palace. Il sabato si chiude con Arsenal-West Ham. Quattro partite domenica: Southampton-Tottenham, Newcastle-Brighton, il big match Chelsea-Liverpool e Leicester-Burnley. La giornata si chiude lunedì con Aston Villa-Sheffield United e Wolverhampton-Manchester City

Il programma della seconda giornata di Premier League

 

SABATO 19 SETTEMBRE

  • Everton-West Bromwich (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13.30
  • Leeds-Fulham (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 16
  • Manchester Utd.- Crystal Palace (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 18.30
  • Arsenal-West Ham (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21

 

DOMENICA 20 SETTEMBRE

  • Southampton-Tottenham (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13
  • Newcastle-Brighton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 15
  • Chelsea-Liverpool (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 17.30
  • Leicester-Burnley (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 20

 

LUNEDÌ 21 SETTEMBRE

  • Aston Villa-Sheffield United (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 19
  • Wolverhampton-Manchester City (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21.15

