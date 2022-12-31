Premier oggi in campo: la 18^ giornata su Sky

Premier League, i risultati e i gol delle partite della 18^ giornata LIVE su Sky
Dopo i due anticipi West Ham-Brentford e Liverpool-Leicester, in questo sabato in campo altre dodici squadre: apre alle 13.30 lo United contro il Wolverhampton, poi alle 16 Diretta Gol con City-Everton, Newcastle-Leeds, Fulham-Southampton e Bournemouth-Crystal Palace. Alle 18.30 l'Arsenal primo in classifica contro il Brighton di De Zerbi. Domani Tottenham-Aston Villa e Nottingham Forest-Chelsea. Tutto live su SSUno e SSFootball, aggiornamenti qui su skysport.it
- 4' Dewsbury-Hall (LE), 38'e 45' aut. Faes (LI)
- LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (86' Gomez), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson (62' Tsimikas); Elliott (86' Bajcetic), Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain (62' Keita). All. Klopp
- LEICESTER CITY (4-1-4-1): Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare; Perez (71' Iheanacho), Ndidi (59' Tielemans), Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka (15' Vardy). All. Rodgers
- 18' Toney, 43' Dasilva
- WEST HAM (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta (82' Soucek), Emerson (64' Antonio); Bowen, Benrahma; Scamacca. All. Moyes
- BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Rasmussen, Jensen (59' Janelt), Norgaard, Dasilva (67' Ghoddos), Henry; Toney (95' Jansson), Mbeumo (58' Wissa). All. Frank