Premier oggi in campo: la 18^ giornata su Sky

Premier League, i risultati e i gol delle partite della 18^ giornata LIVE su Sky

Dopo i due anticipi West Ham-Brentford e Liverpool-Leicester, in questo sabato in campo altre dodici squadre: apre alle 13.30 lo United contro il Wolverhampton, poi alle 16 Diretta Gol con City-Everton, Newcastle-Leeds, Fulham-Southampton e Bournemouth-Crystal Palace. Alle 18.30 l'Arsenal primo in classifica contro il Brighton di De Zerbi. Domani Tottenham-Aston Villa e Nottingham Forest-Chelsea. Tutto live su SSUno e SSFootball, aggiornamenti qui su skysport.it

Guardiola: "Pelé eterno, ma mio preferito è Messi"

il pensiero

L'allenatore del Manchester City va controcorrente: "Per i brasiliani Pelé è stato il più grande,...

La Premier su Sky: oggi in campo City e Arsenal

guida tv

La Premier League è già tornata in campo dopo il turno del Boxing Day. Nella serata di ieri, 30...

Chelsea, infortunio per James: stop di un mese

Premier League

Dopo un infortunio al ginocchio che gli ha impedito di partecipare al Mondiale, Reece James è...

