Premier League LIVE: i risultati della 1^ giornata

Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City sul Burnley con cui si è aperta la prima giornata di Premier, tocca alle altre: Arsenal in campo con il Nottingham Forest, alle 16 l'esordio per il Brighton di De Zerbi contro la neopromossa Luton Town. Il West Ham ospite del Bournemouth, l'Everton sfida il Fulham. Alle 18.30 un intrigante Newcastle-Aston Villa con il debutto in Premier di Tonali