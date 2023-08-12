Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
de_zerbi_getty

Premier League, i risultati della 1^ giornata: De Zerbi sfida il Luton

formazioni fotogallery
7 foto

Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City sul Burnley con cui si è aperta la prima giornata di Premier, tocca alle altre: Arsenal in campo con il Nottingham Forest, alle 16 l'esordio per il Brighton di De Zerbi contro la neopromossa Luton Town. Il West Ham ospite del Bournemouth, l'Everton sfida il Fulham. Alle 18.30 un intrigante Newcastle-Aston Villa con il debutto in Premier di Tonali

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Premier League LIVE: i risultati della 1^ giornata

formazioni

Dopo la vittoria del Manchester City sul Burnley con cui si è aperta la prima giornata di...

7 foto
Premier League LIVE: i risultati della 1^ giornata

Un nuovo Carlos a sinistra: brasiliani dell'Inter

LI RICORDI?

Affare fatto per Carlos Augusto all'Inter, che torna così ad avere un giocatore brasiliano in...

36 foto
Un nuovo Carlos a sinistra: brasiliani dell'Inter

Mondiali, Australia-Inghilterra seconda semifinale

mondiale donne

La Spagna in semifinale del Mondiale femminile: sconfitta l'Olanda 2-1 dopo i tempi...

14 foto
Mondiali, Australia-Inghilterra seconda semifinale

Juve-Atalanta stasera su Sky: probabili formazioni

stasera su sky

A una settimana dall'inizio della Serie A Juve e Atalanta scendono in campo su Sky per un...

26 foto
Juve-Atalanta stasera su Sky: probabili formazioni

Roma-Partizani, le probabili: out Dybala e Matic

Serie A

Ultima amichevole precampionato per la formazione di Mourinho, che sabato sera scenderà in campo...

13 foto
Roma-Partizani, le probabili: out Dybala e Matic

Video in evidenza

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Premier e Ligue 1 su Sky: oggi Arsenal e Psg

guida tv

Al via su Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW la nuova stagione del calcio con le prime partite...

Premier e Ligue 1 su Sky: oggi Arsenal e Psg

Stasera riparte la Premier: ancora City-Arsenal?

premier

La Premier League riparte sui canali Sky Sport e Massimo Marianella dice la sua sulla squadra...

Stasera riparte la Premier: ancora City-Arsenal?

Guardiola: "Dobbiamo continuare ad avere fame"

Premier League

Con l'anticipo di venerdì 11 agosto tra Manchester City e Burnley, inizia una nuova stagione...

Guardiola: "Dobbiamo continuare ad avere fame"