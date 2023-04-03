Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Foto Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse 02 Aprile 2023 - Roma, Italia - sport, calcio - Roma vs Sampdoria - Campionato italiano di calcio Serie A TIM 2022/2023 - Stadio Olimpico. Nella foto: esultanza Paulo Dybala (AS Roma) dopo il gol 2-0 April 02, 2023 Rome, Italy - sport, soccer - Roma vs Sampdoria - Italian Serie A Football Championship 2022/2023 - Olimpic Stadium. In the pic: Paulo Dybala of AS Roma celebrates after goal 2-0

Serie A, Dybala show: almeno 10 gol e 5 assist per 7 campionati. Solo altri tre come lui

A segno su rigore contro la Sampdoria, la Joya ha raggiunto nuovamente la doppia cifra in Serie A. Non è tutto: contemporaneamente l'argentino ha servito almeno 5 assist (attualmente sono 7) per la settima volta nel campionato italiano. A partire dal 2004/05 solo altri tre big hanno fatto altrettanto. Li ricordate? Riepiloghiamo le stagioni di Dybala e scopriamo questa élite esclusiva (dati Opta)

GUARDA TUTTI GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI SERIE A

