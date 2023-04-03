Serie A, Dybala show: almeno 10 gol e 5 assist per 7 campionati. Solo altri tre come lui
A segno su rigore contro la Sampdoria, la Joya ha raggiunto nuovamente la doppia cifra in Serie A. Non è tutto: contemporaneamente l'argentino ha servito almeno 5 assist (attualmente sono 7) per la settima volta nel campionato italiano. A partire dal 2004/05 solo altri tre big hanno fatto altrettanto. Li ricordate? Riepiloghiamo le stagioni di Dybala e scopriamo questa élite esclusiva (dati Opta)
- Serie A 2014/15 (Palermo): 13 gol e 10 assist
- Serie A 2004/05 (Juventus): 16 gol e 8 assist
- Serie A 2006/07 (Inter): 15 gol e 6 assist
- Serie A 2007/08 (Inter): 17 gol e 10 assist
- Serie A 2008/09 (Inter): 25 gol e 7 assist
- Serie A 2010/11 (Milan): 14 gol e 12 assist
- Serie A 2011/12 (Milan): 28 gol e 8 assist
- Serie A 2019/20 (Milan): 10 gol e 5 assist
- Serie A 2004/05 (Roma): 12 gol e 9 assist
- Serie A 2005/06 (Roma): 15 gol e 9 assist
- Serie A 2006/07 (Roma): 26 gol e 8 assist
- Serie A 2007/08 (Roma): 14 gol e 6 assist
- Serie A 2009/10 (Roma): 14 gol e 6 assist
- Serie A 2010/11 (Roma): 15 gol e 10 assist
- Serie A 2012/13 (Roma): 12 gol e 14 assist
- Serie A 2006/07 (Udinese): 11 gol e 7 assist
- Serie A 2007/08 (Udinese): 17 gol e 8 assist
- Serie A 2009/10 (Udinese): 29 gol e 6 assist
- Serie A 2010/11 (Udinese): 28 gol e 6 assist
- Serie A 2011/12 (Udinese): 23 gol e 8 assist
- Serie A 2012/13 (Udinese): 23 gol e 5 assist
- Serie A 2014/15 (Udinese): 14 gol e 7 assist