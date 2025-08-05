Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Liverpool, la probabile formazione del 2025/26 è stellare. E c'è anche la squadra 'B'

Calciomercato fotogallery
26 foto

Quando manca quasi un mese alla fine del calciomercato, il Liverpool campione d'Inghilterra in carica può già contare più di 300 milioni spesi per allestire un super dream team. Anzi due, considerando le alternative di lusso su cui potrà contare Slot nella prossima stagione. E potrebbe non essere finita, col sogno di arrivare a Isak per il potenziale affare record nella storia della Premier: ecco i due possibili 11 che potranno schierare i Reds

CALCIOMERCATO, TUTTE LE TRATTATIVE LIVE

