Liverpool, la probabile formazione del 2025/26 è stellare. E c'è anche la squadra 'B'
Quando manca quasi un mese alla fine del calciomercato, il Liverpool campione d'Inghilterra in carica può già contare più di 300 milioni spesi per allestire un super dream team. Anzi due, considerando le alternative di lusso su cui potrà contare Slot nella prossima stagione. E potrebbe non essere finita, col sogno di arrivare a Isak per il potenziale affare record nella storia della Premier: ecco i due possibili 11 che potranno schierare i Reds
- Florian WIRTZ (125 mln)
- Hugo EKITIKÉ (95 mln)
- Milos KERKEZ (46.9 mln)
- Jeremie FRIMPONG (40 mln)
- Armin PECSI (1.78 mln)
- Freddie WOODMAN (gratuito)
- Portiere: ALISSON
- Terzino destro: FRIMPONG
- Difensore centrale: KONATÉ
- Difensore centrale: VAN DIJK
- Terzino sinistro: KERKEZ
- Centrocampista centrale: GRAVENBERCH
- Centrocampista centrale: MAC ALLISTER
- Ala destra: SALAH
- Trequartista centrale: WIRTZ
- Ala sinistra: GAKPO
- Attaccante: EKITIKÉ
- ALISSON (20 mln)
- Jeremie FRIMPONG (50 mln)
- Ibrahima KONATÉ (60 mln)
- Virgil VAN DIJK (23 mln)
- Milos KERKEZ (45 mln)
- Ryan GRAVENBERCH (75 mln)
- Alexis MAC ALLISTER (100 mln)
- Mohamed SALAH (50 mln)
- Florian WIRTZ (140 mln)
- Cody GAKPO (70 mln)
- Hugo EKITIKÉ (75 mln)
- Portiere: MAMARDASHVILI
- Terzino destro: BRADLEY
- Difensore centrale: GOMEZ
- Difensore centrale: WILLIAMS
- Terzino sinistro: ROBERTSON
- Centrocampista centrale: ENDO
- Centrocampista centrale: JONES
- Ala destra: DOAK
- Trequartista centrale: SZOBOSZLAI
- Ala sinistra: NGUMOHA
- Attaccante: NUNEZ
- Giorgi MAMARDASHVILI (30 mln)
- Conor BRADLEY (30 mln)
- Joe GOMEZ (20 mln)
- Rhys WILLIAMS (700 mila)
- Andrew ROBERTSON (18 mln)
- Wataru ENDO (8 mln)
- Curtis JONES (45 mln)
- Ben DOAK (14 mln)
- Dominik SZOBOSZLAI (80 mln)
- Rio NGUMOHA (-)
- Darwin NUNEZ (45 mln)
- Freddie WOODMAN (3.5 mln)
- Armin PECSI (800 mila)
- Konstantion TSIMIKAS (18 mln)
- Harvey ELLIOTT (30 mln)
- Federico CHIESA (14 mln)