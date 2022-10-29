Fantacalcio, i "campo o panca" della 12^ giornata di Serie A
In questo turno di campionato prendiamo in esame il periodo temporale che va da inizio settembre ad oggi. I 10 nomi di oggi, divisi tra consigliati e sconsigliati al fantacalcio, prendono in esame le grandi occasioni, sia avute che create per i compagni. Insomma spulciamo tra chi può ottenere un +3 ma anche un +1
- Big Chance avute: 4
- Big Chance create: 2
- Totale Big Chance: 6
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 720
- Big Chance avute: 3
- Big Chance create: 5
- Totale Big Chance: 8
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 611
- Big Chance avute: 3
- Big Chance create: 4
- Totale Big Chance: 7
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 369
- Big Chance avute: 4
- Big Chance create: 1
- Totale Big Chance: 5
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 347
- Big Chance avute: 2
- Big Chance create: 0
- Totale Big Chance: 0
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 575
- Big Chance avute: 0
- Big Chance create: 1
- Totale Big Chance: 1
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 327
- Big Chance avute: 0
- Big Chance create: 0
- Totale Big Chance: 0
- Minuti giocati settembre-ottobre: 321