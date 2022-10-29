Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Fanta_campo_panca

Fantacalcio, i "campo o panca" della 12^ giornata di Serie A

i consigli fotogallery
10 foto

In questo turno di campionato prendiamo in esame il periodo temporale che va da inizio settembre ad oggi. I 10 nomi di oggi, divisi tra consigliati e sconsigliati al fantacalcio, prendono in esame le grandi occasioni, sia avute che create per i compagni. Insomma spulciamo tra chi può ottenere un +3 ma anche un +1

LE PROBABILI FORMAZIONI DELLA 12^ GIORNATA

