Disastro Mercedes a Imola: la griglia della Sprint

Verstappen davanti a Leclerc nella griglia della Sprint, in programma sabato. Splendida seconda fila per Magnussen su Haas, è disastro Mercedes: Russell 11°, Hamilton 13°. Tutto il weekend del GP del Made in Italy è live su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207), Sky Sport Uno (canale 201), in streaming su NOW, in chiaro su TV8 e in tempo reale su skysport.it

GP IMOLA, HIGHLIGHTS DELLE QUALIFICHE