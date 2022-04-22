Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Formula 1, la griglia di partenza della Sprint del Gp Imola in Emilia Romagna

Formula 1

Verstappen davanti a Leclerc nella griglia della Sprint, in programma sabato. Splendida seconda fila per Magnussen su Haas, è disastro Mercedes: Russell 11°, Hamilton 13°. Tutto il weekend del GP del Made in Italy è live su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207), Sky Sport Uno (canale 201), in streaming su NOW, in chiaro su TV8 e in tempo reale su skysport.it

GP IMOLA, HIGHLIGHTS DELLE QUALIFICHE

PRIMA FILA

1  Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull)

2  Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari)

 

SECONDA FILA

Lando Norris (Ing/McLaren)  

4 Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas)

 

TERZA FILA

5 Fernando Alonso (Spa/Alpine) 

6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/McLaren) 

 

QUARTA FILA

7  Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull) 

8 Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo)

 

QUINTA FILA

9  Sebastian Vettel (Ger/Aston Martin)   

10 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa/Ferrari) 

 

SESTA FILA

11 George Russell (Ing/Mercedes)   

12 Mick Schumacher (Ger/Haas)  

 

SETTIMA FILA

13 Lewis Hamilton (Ing/Mercedes) 

14 Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo)    

 

OTTAVA FILA

15  Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin) 

16 Yuki Tsunoda (Gpn/Alpha Tauri)  

 

NONA FILA

17 Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpha Tauri) 

18 Nicholas Latifi (Can/Williams) 
 

DECIMA FILA

19 Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine)

20 Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams)

Formula 1: Altre Notizie

Hamilton: "Non abbiamo fatto quello che dovevamo”

mercedes

Lewis Hamilton ancora una volta fuori dalla Top-10 nelle qualifiche ed estremamente deluso a...

Hamilton: "Non abbiamo fatto quello che dovevamo”

Leclerc: "Deluso, ma 2° posto non è un disastro"

ferrari

Charles Leclerc non nasconde la propria delusione dopo il 2° posto nelle qualifiche di Imola, che...

Leclerc: "Deluso, ma 2° posto non è un disastro"

Disastro Mercedes a Imola: la griglia della Sprint

Formula 1

Verstappen davanti a Leclerc nella griglia della Sprint, in programma sabato. Splendida seconda...

Disastro Mercedes a Imola: la griglia della Sprint

Amarezza Sainz: "Chiedo scusa, non ero al limite"

ferrari

Amarezza nelle parole di Carlos Sainz, protagonista di un incidente nel corso delle Q2 che lo...

Amarezza Sainz: "Chiedo scusa, non ero al limite"

Leclerc, giro di pista a Imola con l'helmet camera

Formula 1

Un giro di pista del circuito Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola: ci porta Charles Leclerc a bordo...

Leclerc, giro di pista a Imola con l'helmet camera
