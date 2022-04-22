Disastro Mercedes a Imola: la griglia della Sprint

Verstappen davanti a Leclerc nella griglia della Sprint, in programma sabato. Splendida seconda fila per Magnussen su Haas, è disastro Mercedes: Russell 11°, Hamilton 13°. Tutto il weekend del GP del Made in Italy è live su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207), Sky Sport Uno (canale 201), in streaming su NOW, in chiaro su TV8 e in tempo reale su skysport.it
PRIMA FILA
1 Max Verstappen (Ola/Red Bull)
2 Charles Leclerc (Mon/Ferrari)
SECONDA FILA
3 Lando Norris (Ing/McLaren)
4 Kevin Magnussen (Dan/Haas)
TERZA FILA
5 Fernando Alonso (Spa/Alpine)
6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/McLaren)
QUARTA FILA
7 Sergio Perez (Mes/Red Bull)
8 Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Alfa Romeo)
QUINTA FILA
9 Sebastian Vettel (Ger/Aston Martin)
10 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa/Ferrari)
SESTA FILA
11 George Russell (Ing/Mercedes)
12 Mick Schumacher (Ger/Haas)
SETTIMA FILA
13 Lewis Hamilton (Ing/Mercedes)
14 Zhou Guanyu (Cin/Alfa Romeo)
OTTAVA FILA
15 Lance Stroll (Can/Aston Martin)
16 Yuki Tsunoda (Gpn/Alpha Tauri)
NONA FILA
17 Pierre Gasly (Fra/Alpha Tauri)
18 Nicholas Latifi (Can/Williams)
DECIMA FILA
19 Esteban Ocon (Fra/Alpine)
20 Alexander Albon (Tha/Williams)