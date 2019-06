“After the test in Montmeló we arrive in Assen with high motivation. The test was very positive for us and confirmed the good feeling that I had at the last GP. I think we have achieved the best set-up of the season, as was also demonstrated in the Catalunya GP before the accident. I really want to get back on the M1 to confirm that the bike is working well and that we can be competitive. The championship is unfortunately already slipping away and it‘s practically impossible to win it, so we are going to concentrate on finishing the season by getting as many podiums as possible, with an eye on the future and the next season.”