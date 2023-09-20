Basket, l'albo d'oro della Serie A:la Virtus Bologna vince il suo 17° titolo
La Virtus Bologna ha vinto il 17° scudetto della sua storia. La squadra di coach Ivanovic super 3-0 nella serie playoff finale contro la Germani Brescia. Ecco l'albo d'oro della Serie A a partire dal 1976/1977, la prima assegnata attraverso i playoff al termine della stagione regolare
- 1977: PALLACANESTRO VARESE
- 1978: PALLACANESTRO VARESE
- 1979: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1980: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1981: PALLACANESTRO CANTÙ
- 1982: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1983: VIRTUS ROMA (in foto)
- 1984: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1985: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1986: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1987: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1988: VICTORIA LIBERTAS PESARO
- 1989: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1990: VICTORIA LIBERTAS PESARO
- 1991: JUVECASERTA
- 1992: PALLACANESTRO TREVISO
- 1993: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1994: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1995: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 1996: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 1997: PALLACANESTRO TREVISO
- 1998: VIRTUS BOLOGNA (in foto, a sinistra)
- 1999: PALLACANESTRO VARESE (in foto, a destra)
- 2000: FORTITUDO BOLOGNA
- 2001: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 2002: PALLACANESTRO TREVISO
- 2003: PALLACANESTRO TREVISO
- 2004: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2005: FORTITUDO BOLOGNA
- 2006: PALLACANESTRO TREVISO
- 2007: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2008: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2009: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2010: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2011: MENS SANA SIENA
- 2014: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 2015: DINAMO SASSARI
- 2016: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 2017: REYER VENEZIA
- 2018: OLIMPIA MILANO
- 2019: REYER VENEZIA
- 2021: VIRTUS BOLOGNA
- 2022: OLIMPIA MILANO
- Olimpia Milano: 31 scudetti (in foto, il 20° scudetto del 1982)
- Virtus Bologna: 17 scudetti
- Pallacanestro Varese: 10 scudetti
- Mens Sana Siena: 6 scudetti
- ASSI Milano: 6 scudetti
- Ginnastica Triestina: 5 scudetti
- Pallacanestro Treviso: 5 scudetti
- Ginnastica Roma: 4 scudetti
- Reyer Venezia: 4 scudetti
- Pallacanestro Cantù: 3 scudetti
- Fortitudo Bologna: 2 scudetti
- V.L. Pesaro: 2 scudetti
- Internazionale: 1 scudetto
- Virtus Roma: 1 scudetto
- Juvecaserta: 1 scudetto
- Dinamo Sassari: 1 scudetto
- SEF Costanza Milano: 1 scudetto