Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte Sky
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Basket, l'albo d'oro della Serie A:la Virtus Bologna vince il suo 17° titolo

BASKET fotogallery
26 foto
©IPA/Fotogramma

La Virtus Bologna ha vinto il 17° scudetto della sua storia. La squadra di coach Ivanovic super 3-0 nella serie playoff finale contro la Germani Brescia. Ecco l'albo d'oro della Serie A a partire dal 1976/1977, la prima assegnata attraverso i playoff al termine della stagione regolare

BOLOGNA CAMPIONE D'ITALIA

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Serie A, albo d'oro: 17° titolo per Bologna

BASKET

La Virtus Bologna ha vinto il 17° scudetto della sua storia. La squadra di coach Ivanovic super...

26 foto

Le 24 squadre qualificate a Eurobasket 2025

Basket

L'Italia sarà tra le protagoniste del prossimo Campionato europeo di basket, in programma dal 27...

24 foto

Il roster dell'Olimpia Milano

basket mercato

L'Olimpia Milano non si ferma. Dopo l'arrivo di Mannion, la squadra di Ettore Messina ha...

18 foto

Addio a Cacok: il roster della Virtus Bologna

Eurolega

In data 14 novembre è stata comunicata la risoluzione del contratto tra la Virtus Bologna e il...

15 foto

Sloukas, James e non solo: le stelle dell'Eurolega

I CAMPIONI

Sky Sport sarà ancora la casa del basket. Non solo Nba, ma anche il meglio della pallacanestro...

19 foto

Video in evidenza

    Basket: Ultime Notizie

    La Virtus fa festa in videochiamata con Polonara

    Serie A

    Quello della Virtus Bologna è uno scudetto per "Achi", Achille Polonara, dopo il successo contro...

    La Virtus Bologna vince il suo 17° scudetto

    basket

    La Virtus Bologna vince lo scudetto per la 17^ volta nella sua storia. Decisiva gara 3 al...

    Petrucci: "Vicini a Polonara, c'è enorme affetto"

    basket

    Intervenuto a Sky Sport, il numero uno della Federbasket ha espresso la sua vicinanza a Polonara...