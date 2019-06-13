Il calendario della Premier League 2019-2020
Sarà Liverpool-Norwich ad aprire venerdì 9 agosto l'edizione 2019-20 della Premier League. Partenza sprint nella prima giornata anche grazie a Manchester United-Chelsea di domenica 11 agosto. Big match e Boxing Day, novità e ultima giornata: ecco il calendario completo della nuova Premier, in esclusiva su Sky Sport
Pronti partenza via. Anzi, ready steady go, come dicono gli inglesi. La Premier 2019-20 è già ripartita con la compilazione del calendario: inizio il 9 agosto e striscione del traguardo il 17 maggio 2020. Una nuova edizione del campionato nazionale più seguito al mondo da godersi in esclusiva su Sky Sport: oltre 235 partite, con più di 6 match ogni weekend. Visibile su tutte le piattaforme (satellite, via fibra e sul digitale terrestre con una selezione di eventi), con i top match anche in 4K HDR grazie a SkyQ. Più l'ampia copertura di news e video anche su digital (sito skysport.it e App Sky Sport) e sui canali social. Una stagione tutta da vivere.
L'agosto delle big
Sarà il Liverpool campione d'Europa ad aprire l'edizione 2019-20 della Premier League, con la novità dell'anticipo del venerdì (9 agosto) alle 21. Si proseguirà con le consuete partite delle 13.30 del sabato dove scenderanno in campo i campioni del City di Guardiola, sul campo del West Ham. Alle 18.30 Tottenham in casa contro l'Aston Villa. Arsenal (contro il Newcastle) domenica 11 agosto alle 15 a cui seguirà un super Manchester United-Chelsea alle 17.30. Per quanto riguarda le successive giornate di agosto sarà il Tottenham ad avere il calendario più duro, visto che affronterà il City alla seconda giornata e l'Arsenal alla quarta, entrambe in trasferta. Altra partita di cartello Liverpool-Arsenal della terza giornata. Calendario più tranquillo per Chelsea (Leicester, Norwich, Sheffield United) e Man United (Wolves, Palace e Southampton) dopo lo scontro diretto della giornata d'apertura.
I big match della stagione
Se si parla di scontri decisivi per il titolo l'occhio non può che andare alla sfida incrociata Manchester City-Liverpool. L'andata si giocherà ad Anfield alla 12^ giornata, nel weekend del 9-10 novembre. Ritorno all'Etihad a sette giornate dal termine del campionato, nel weekend del 4-5 aprile 2020. Tra le altre super sfide tra le big six del calcio inglese un emozionante Liverpool-Chelsea è in programma alla penultima giornata, coi Reds che se la vedranno in trasferta con l'Arsenal alla terzultima. Derby della città di Manchester alla 16^ (7-8 dicembre) e alla 29^ (7-8 marzo) a Old Trafford.
Il Boxing Day e le feste
Come di consueto, il 26 dicembre sarà giornata di festa e di calcio in Inghilterra. Il giorno dopo Natale, in questo 2019 un giovedì, nessun big match tra le grandi della nazione, con un derby londinese in programma: quello tra Palace e West Ham. Il City giocherà sul campo dei Wolves, mentre lo United in casa col Newcastle. In più Bournemouth-Arsenal, Chelsea-Southampton, Leicester-Liverpool e Spurs-Brighton. Il calendario del calcio sotto le feste proseguirà coi match del 28 dicembre e del primo gennaio, con l'Arsenal che dovrà ospitare prima il Chelsea dunque il Manchester United.
L'ultima giornata: dove si festeggia il titolo?
City o Liverpool? Oppure ci sarà l'inserimento di una delle altre grandi tagliata fuori dalla corsa dello scorso anno? I campioni in carica, dovessero confermare la Premier per il terzo anno di fila, festeggerebbero in casa contro il Norwich, col Liverpool nel frattempo impegnato sul campo del Newcastle. Chelsea e Arsenal in casa rispettivamente contro Wolves e Watford. Il Tottenham e lo United giocheranno invece la loro ultima dell'anno lontano da casa, contro Palace e Leicester.
Le novità
Oltre alla storica introduzione del Var nel campionato inglese, i punti di rottura col passato per quanto riguarda il calendario sono l'anticipo del venerdì sera e il match delle 20.45 del sabato. Altra novità sarà la pausa di metà stagione (mid-season player break) di inizio febbraio. La 26^ giornata verrà infatti divisa tra l'8 e il 15 del mese, con cinque partite in un weekend e altrettante nell'altro.
IL CALENDARIO COMPLETO
1^ giornata
Venerdì 9 agosto
Liverpool v Norwich City (ore 21.00)
Sabato 10 agosto
West Ham v Man City (ore 13.30)
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United (ore 13.30)
Burnley v Southampton (ore 13.30)
Crystal Palace v Everton (ore 13.30)
Leicester City v Wolves (ore 13.30)
Watford v Brighton (ore 13.30)
Tottenham v Aston Villa (ore 18.30)
Domenica 11 agosto 2019
Newcastle United v Arsenal (ore 15.00)
Man Utd v Chelsea (ore 17.30)
2^ giornata
Sabato 17 agosto 2019
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Norwich City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Man Utd
3^ giornata
Sabato 24 agosto 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Newcastle United
Watford v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
4^ giornata
Sabato 31 agosto 2019
Arsenal v Spurs
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Watford
Southampton v Man Utd
West Ham v Norwich City
5^ giornata
Sabato 14 settembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Leicester City
Norwich City v Man City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
6^ giornata
Sabato 21 settembre 2019
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Spurs
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Man Utd
7^ giornata
Sabato 28 settembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich City
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
8^ giornata
Sabato 5 ottobre 2019
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Wolves
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Norwich City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace
9^ giornata
Sabato 19 ottobre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Man Utd v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
10^ giornata
Sabato 26 ottobre 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Wolves
Norwich City v Man Utd
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
11^ giornata
Sabato 2 novembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle United
12^ giornata
Sabato 9 novembre 2019
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Norwich City v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
13^ giornata
Sabato 23 novembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich City
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Man Utd
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Spurs
14^ giornata
Sabato 30 novembre 2019
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Man City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
15^ giornata
Martedì 3 dicembre 2019
Arsenal v Brighton (ore 20.45)
Burnley v Man City (ore 20.45)
Leicester City v Watford (ore 20.45)
Sheffield United v Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
Wolves v West Ham (ore 20.45)
Man Utd v Spurs (ore 21.00)
Mercoledì 4 dicembre 2019
Chelsea v Aston Villa (ore 20.45)
Southampton v Norwich City (ore 20.45)
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth (ore 21.00)
Liverpool v Everton (ore 21.00)
16^ giornata
Sabato 7 dicembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Southampton
Norwich City v Sheffield United
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
17^ giornata
Sabato 14 dicembre 2019
Arsenal v Man City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester City v Norwich City
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Spurs
18^ giornata
Sabato 21 dicembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Wolves
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Man Utd
West Ham v Liverpool
19^ giornata
Giovedì 26 dicembre 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Burnley
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Watford
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Man City
20^ giornata
Sabato 28 dicembre 2019
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Man Utd
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Everton
Norwich City v Spurs
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester City
21^ giornata
Mercoledì 1 gennaio 2020
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Norwich City v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Spurs
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
22^ giornata
Sabato 11 gennaio 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Man Utd v Norwich City
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle United
23^ giornata
Sabato 18 gennaio 2020
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester City
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
West Ham v Everton
24^ giornata
Martedì 21 gennaio 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton (ore 20.45)
Aston Villa v Watford (ore 20.45)
Everton v Newcastle United (ore 20.45)
Leicester City v West Ham (ore 20.45)
Sheffield United v Man City (ore 20.45)
Wolves v Liverpool (ore 20.45)
Man Utd v Burnley (ore 21.00)
Mercoledì 22 gennaio 2020
Chelsea v Arsenal (ore 20.45)
Spurs v Norwich City (ore 20.45)
Crystal Palace v Southampton (ore 21.00)
25^ giornata
Sabato 1 febbraio 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
26^ giornata
Sabato 8-15 febbraio 2020 (cinque partite il weekend dell'8 febbario, cinque partite il weekend del 15 febbraio)
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v West Ham
Norwich City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
27^ giornata
Sabato 22 febbraio 2020
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich City
28^ giornata
Sabato 29 febbraio 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Burnley
Norwich City v Leicester City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
29^ giornata
Sabato 7 marzo 2020
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Spurs
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Man City
Sheffield United v Norwich City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Wolves v Brighton
30^ giornata
Sabato 14 marzo 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Norwich City v Southampton
Spurs v Man Utd
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Wolves
31^ giornata
Sabato 21 marzo 2020
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Man City
Leicester City v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Norwich City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
32^ giornata
Sabato 4 aprile 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Norwich City
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester City
Man City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Spurs
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
33^ giornata
Sabato 11 aprile 2020
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Norwich City v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
34^ giornata
Sabato 18 aprile 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich City
West Ham v Burnley
35^ giornata
Sabato 25 aprile 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Man City
Liverpool v Burnley
Man Utd v Southampton
Norwich City v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
36^ giornata
Sabato 2 maggio 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
37^ giornata
Sabato 9 maggio 2020
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
38^ giornata
Sabato 17 maggio 2020
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Norwich City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa