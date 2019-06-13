Pronti partenza via. Anzi, ready steady go, come dicono gli inglesi. La Premier 2019-20 è già ripartita con la compilazione del calendario: inizio il 9 agosto e striscione del traguardo il 17 maggio 2020. Una nuova edizione del campionato nazionale più seguito al mondo da godersi in esclusiva su Sky Sport: oltre 235 partite, con più di 6 match ogni weekend. Visibile su tutte le piattaforme (satellite, via fibra e sul digitale terrestre con una selezione di eventi), con i top match anche in 4K HDR grazie a SkyQ. Più l'ampia copertura di news e video anche su digital (sito skysport.it e App Sky Sport) e sui canali social. Una stagione tutta da vivere.

L'agosto delle big

Sarà il Liverpool campione d'Europa ad aprire l'edizione 2019-20 della Premier League, con la novità dell'anticipo del venerdì (9 agosto) alle 21. Si proseguirà con le consuete partite delle 13.30 del sabato dove scenderanno in campo i campioni del City di Guardiola, sul campo del West Ham. Alle 18.30 Tottenham in casa contro l'Aston Villa. Arsenal (contro il Newcastle) domenica 11 agosto alle 15 a cui seguirà un super Manchester United-Chelsea alle 17.30. Per quanto riguarda le successive giornate di agosto sarà il Tottenham ad avere il calendario più duro, visto che affronterà il City alla seconda giornata e l'Arsenal alla quarta, entrambe in trasferta. Altra partita di cartello Liverpool-Arsenal della terza giornata. Calendario più tranquillo per Chelsea (Leicester, Norwich, Sheffield United) e Man United (Wolves, Palace e Southampton) dopo lo scontro diretto della giornata d'apertura.

I big match della stagione

Se si parla di scontri decisivi per il titolo l'occhio non può che andare alla sfida incrociata Manchester City-Liverpool. L'andata si giocherà ad Anfield alla 12^ giornata, nel weekend del 9-10 novembre. Ritorno all'Etihad a sette giornate dal termine del campionato, nel weekend del 4-5 aprile 2020. Tra le altre super sfide tra le big six del calcio inglese un emozionante Liverpool-Chelsea è in programma alla penultima giornata, coi Reds che se la vedranno in trasferta con l'Arsenal alla terzultima. Derby della città di Manchester alla 16^ (7-8 dicembre) e alla 29^ (7-8 marzo) a Old Trafford.

Il Boxing Day e le feste

Come di consueto, il 26 dicembre sarà giornata di festa e di calcio in Inghilterra. Il giorno dopo Natale, in questo 2019 un giovedì, nessun big match tra le grandi della nazione, con un derby londinese in programma: quello tra Palace e West Ham. Il City giocherà sul campo dei Wolves, mentre lo United in casa col Newcastle. In più Bournemouth-Arsenal, Chelsea-Southampton, Leicester-Liverpool e Spurs-Brighton. Il calendario del calcio sotto le feste proseguirà coi match del 28 dicembre e del primo gennaio, con l'Arsenal che dovrà ospitare prima il Chelsea dunque il Manchester United.

L'ultima giornata: dove si festeggia il titolo?

City o Liverpool? Oppure ci sarà l'inserimento di una delle altre grandi tagliata fuori dalla corsa dello scorso anno? I campioni in carica, dovessero confermare la Premier per il terzo anno di fila, festeggerebbero in casa contro il Norwich, col Liverpool nel frattempo impegnato sul campo del Newcastle. Chelsea e Arsenal in casa rispettivamente contro Wolves e Watford. Il Tottenham e lo United giocheranno invece la loro ultima dell'anno lontano da casa, contro Palace e Leicester.

Le novità

Oltre alla storica introduzione del Var nel campionato inglese, i punti di rottura col passato per quanto riguarda il calendario sono l'anticipo del venerdì sera e il match delle 20.45 del sabato. Altra novità sarà la pausa di metà stagione (mid-season player break) di inizio febbraio. La 26^ giornata verrà infatti divisa tra l'8 e il 15 del mese, con cinque partite in un weekend e altrettante nell'altro.