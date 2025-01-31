Playoff Conference League: le date e gli orari

Playoff Conference League, calendario partite: date e orari degli spareggiil calendario
Tutti gli accoppiamenti degli spareggi di Conference League. Le gare d'andata si disputeranno il 13 febbraio, mentre quelle di ritorno il 20 febbraio
Non solo Champions ed Europa League. Anche la Conference League conosce ormai le date, gli orari e gli accoppiamenti dei playoff. Si gioca il 13 e il 20 febbraio, rispettivamente le gare di andata e quelle di ritorno. Di seguito il calendario completo.
Le gare d'andata
13/02 ore 18:45: FKTSC (SRB)-Jagiellonia Biatystok(POL)
13/02 ore 18:45: Molde FK (NOR) - Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL)
13/02 ore 18:45: NK Celje (SVN) - APOEL FC (CYP)
13/02 ore 18:45: Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL) - Panathinaikos FC (GRE)
13/02 ore 21:00: F.C. Copenhagen (DEN) - 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (GER)
13/02 ore 21:00: FK Borac (BIH) - NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
13/02 ore 21:00: KAA Gent (BEL) - Real Betis Balompié (ESP)
13/02 ore 21:00: Omonoia FC (CYP) - Pafos FC (CYP)
Le gare di ritorno
20/02 ore 18:45: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (GER) - F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
20/02 ore 18:45: NK Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) - FK Borac (BIH)
20/02 ore 18:45: PafosFC (CYP) - Omonoia FC (CYP)
20/02 ore 18:45: Real Betis Balompié (ESP) - KAA Gent (BEL)
20/02 ore 21:00: APOELFC(CYP) - NK Celje (SVN)
20/02 ore 21:00: Jagiellonia Biatystok (POL) - FK TSC (SRB)
20/02 ore 21:00: Panathinaikos FC (GRE) - Vikingur Reykjavik (ISL)
20/02 ore 21:00: Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL) - Molde FK (NOR)