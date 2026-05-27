 Convocati Olanda ai Mondiali 2026: la lista | Sky Sport
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Olanda, ufficiali le convocazioni per il Mondiale: ci sono quattro giocatori della Serie A

Mondiali fotogallery
27 foto
©Ansa

Ronald Koeman, Ct dell'Olanda, ha comunicato ufficialmente i 26 giocatori che quest'estate affronteranno i Mondiali per l'Olanda. 4 i giocatori della Serie A convocati, c'è tanta Premier League nella rosa scelta dal Ct olandese. Ecco tutte le convocazioni dell'Olanda per il Mondiale 2026

MONDIALI, LE CONVOCAZIONI DI TUTTE LE NAZIONALI

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