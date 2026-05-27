Olanda, ufficiali le convocazioni per il Mondiale: ci sono quattro giocatori della Serie A
Ronald Koeman, Ct dell'Olanda, ha comunicato ufficialmente i 26 giocatori che quest'estate affronteranno i Mondiali per l'Olanda. 4 i giocatori della Serie A convocati, c'è tanta Premier League nella rosa scelta dal Ct olandese. Ecco tutte le convocazioni dell'Olanda per il Mondiale 2026
- Portiere: MARK FLEKKEN (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Portiere: ROBIN ROEFS (Sunderland)
- Portiere: BART VERBRUGGEN (Brighton)
- Difensore: NATHAN AKÈ (Manchester City)
- Difensore: VIRGIL VAN DIJK (Liverpool)
- Difensore: DENZEL DUMFRIES (Inter)
- Difensore: JORREL HATO (Chelsea)
- Difensore: JEAN PAUL VAN HECKE (Brighton)
- Difensore: MICKY VAN DE VEN (Tottenham)
- Difensore: JURRIEN TIMBER (Arsenal)
- Centrocampista: FRENKIE DE JONG (Barcellona)
- Centrocampista. RYAN GRAVENBERCH (Liverpool)
- Centrocampista: TEUN KOOPMEINERS (Juventus)
- Centrocampista. TIJANI REIJNDERS (Manchester City)
- Centrocampista: MARTEN DE ROON (Atalanta)
- Centrocampista: GUUS TIL (PSV)
- Centrocampista: QUINTEN TIMBER (Olympique Marsiglia)
- Centrocampista: MATS WIEFFER (Brighton)
- Attaccante: BRIAN BROBBEY (Sunderland)
- Attaccante: MEMPHIS DEPAY (Corinthians)
- Attaccante: CODY GAKPO (Liverpool)
- Attaccante: JUSTIN KLUIVERT (Bournemouth)
- Attaccante: NOA LANG (Galatasaray)
- Attaccante: DONYELL MALEN (Roma)
- Attaccante: CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE (West Ham)
- Attaccante: WOUT WEGHORST (Ajax)
- Dei 26 giocatori scelti da Koeman per il Mondiale, quattro provengono da club della nostra Serie A: Denzel Dumfries dell'Inter, Teun Koopmeiners della Juventus, Marten De Roon dell'Atalanta e Donyell Malen della Roma