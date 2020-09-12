Premier League, calendario e orari della prima giornataPREMIER
Riparte la Premier League, Arsenal e Liverpool in campo nella giornata d'apertura: tutto il programma del primo turno con i canali tv
Riparte la Premier League, che torna in campo per l'inizio della stagione 2020/2021. A inaugurare la stagione sarà l'Arsenal, impegnata nel primo derby londinese del campionato in casa del Fulham. Completeranno il sabato di calcio inglese Crystal Palace-Southampton, Liverpool-Leeds e West Ham-Newcastle. Solo due, invece, le gare in programma la domenica: West Bromwich-Leicester e Tottenham-Everton. Lunedì chiuderanno il programma Sheffield-Wolverhampton e Brighton-Chelsea. Mancano all'appello le due squadre di Manchester, le cui partite sono state rinviate: lo United dovrà giocare in casa del Burnely, mentre il City ospiterà l'Aston Villa.
Il programma della prima giornata di Premier League
SABATO 12 SETTEMBRE
- Fulham-Arsenal (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13.30
- Crystal Palace-Southampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 16
- Liverpool-Leeds United (diretta Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno) - ore 18.30
- West Ham-Newcastle (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21
DOMENICA 13 SETTEMBRE
- West Bromwich-Leicester (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 15
- Tottenham-Everton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 17:30
LUNEDÌ 14 SETTEMBRE
- Sheffield United-Wolverhampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 19
- Brighton-Chelsea (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21.15
Rinviate
- Burnley-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Aston Villa