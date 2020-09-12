Riparte la Premier League, che torna in campo per l'inizio della stagione 2020/2021. A inaugurare la stagione sarà l'Arsenal, impegnata nel primo derby londinese del campionato in casa del Fulham. Completeranno il sabato di calcio inglese Crystal Palace-Southampton, Liverpool-Leeds e West Ham-Newcastle. Solo due, invece, le gare in programma la domenica: West Bromwich-Leicester e Tottenham-Everton. Lunedì chiuderanno il programma Sheffield-Wolverhampton e Brighton-Chelsea. Mancano all'appello le due squadre di Manchester, le cui partite sono state rinviate: lo United dovrà giocare in casa del Burnely, mentre il City ospiterà l'Aston Villa.