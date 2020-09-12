Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Premier League, calendario e orari della prima giornata

PREMIER

Riparte la Premier League, Arsenal e Liverpool in campo nella giornata d'apertura: tutto il programma del primo turno con i canali tv

Riparte la Premier League, che torna in campo per l'inizio della stagione 2020/2021. A inaugurare la stagione sarà l'Arsenal, impegnata nel primo derby londinese del campionato in casa del Fulham. Completeranno il sabato di calcio inglese Crystal Palace-Southampton, Liverpool-Leeds e West Ham-Newcastle. Solo due, invece, le gare in programma la domenica: West Bromwich-Leicester e Tottenham-Everton. Lunedì chiuderanno il programma Sheffield-Wolverhampton e Brighton-Chelsea. Mancano all'appello le due squadre di Manchester, le cui partite sono state rinviate: lo United dovrà giocare in casa del Burnely, mentre il City ospiterà l'Aston Villa.

Il programma della prima giornata di Premier League

approfondimento

Premier al via su Sky Sport, tutti gli acquisti

SABATO 12 SETTEMBRE

  • Fulham-Arsenal (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13.30
  • Crystal Palace-Southampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 16
  • Liverpool-Leeds United (diretta Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno) - ore 18.30
  • West Ham-Newcastle (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21

 

DOMENICA 13 SETTEMBRE

  • West Bromwich-Leicester (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 15
  • Tottenham-Everton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 17:30

 

LUNEDÌ 14 SETTEMBRE

  • Sheffield United-Wolverhampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 19
  • Brighton-Chelsea (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21.15

 

Rinviate

  • Burnley-Manchester United
  • Manchester City-Aston Villa

Video in evidenza

