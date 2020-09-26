Premier League, il calendario della terza giornata

Riparte la Premier League nel weekend, format del palinsesto "4-4-2" con le 10 gare della 3^ giornata distribuite tra sabato, domenica e lunedì. Si comincia con il Manchester United sul campo del Brighton. Poi il giorno dopo la sfida tra Manchester City e Leicester. Il grande classico tra Liverpool e Arsenal chiuderà il turno ad Anfield nel monday night. Di seguito tutte le informazioni per seguire il calcio inglese nel weekend su Sky Sport. Tutte le gare saranno disponibili anche in streaming su Now Tv e su Sky Go, anche in HD.

