Premier League, il calendario della terza giornata

Premier League 2020: calendario e orari della 3^ giornata: le partite di oggi

Premier League

Nel pomeriggio in campo United, Everton e Chelsea. Tra domenica e lunedì Manchester City-Leicester e Liverpool-Arsenal, i match più attesi della terza giornata di Premier League: tutto il programma su Sky Sport con orari e canali tv

Riparte la Premier League nel weekend, format del palinsesto "4-4-2" con le 10 gare della 3^ giornata distribuite tra sabato, domenica e lunedì. Si comincia con il Manchester United sul campo del Brighton. Poi il giorno dopo la sfida tra Manchester City e Leicester. Il grande classico tra Liverpool e Arsenal chiuderà il turno ad Anfield nel monday night. Di seguito tutte le informazioni per seguire il calcio inglese nel weekend su Sky Sport. Tutte le gare saranno disponibili anche in streaming su Now Tv e su Sky Go, anche in HD.

Il programma della terza giornata di Premier League

Quali campionati hanno speso di più? La classifica

SABATO 26 SETTEMBRE

  • Brighton-Manchester United (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13.30
  • Crystal Palace-Everton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 16
  • West Bromwich-Chelsea (diretta Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno) - ore 18.30
  • Burnley-Southampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 21

 

DOMENICA 27 SETTEMBRE

  • Sheffield United-Leeds United (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 13
  • Tottenham-Newcastle (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 15
  • Manchester-City Leicester (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 17.30
  • West Ham-Wolverhampton (diretta Sky Sport Football) - ore 20

 

LUNEDÌ 28 SETTEMBRE

  • Fulham-Aston Villa (diretta Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno) - ore 18.45
  • Liverpool-Arsenal (diretta Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno) - ore 21
 

Scottish Premiership
 

DOMENICA 27 SETTEMBRE

  • Motherwell-Rangers (differita Sky Sport Collection) - ore 17

