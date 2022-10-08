City a valanga, Haaland segna ancora. Chelsea ok

Premier League, poker del City sul Southampton: Haaland ancora in gol. Bene il Chelsea
Ancora gol e spettacolo per la squadra di Guardiola, che spazza via 4-0 il Southampton: di nuovo in gol Haaland, ora a 15 reti in 9 partite in Premier. Seconda vittoria in campionato per Potter sulla panchina del Chelsea che batte 3-0 il Wolverhampton dell'ex Diego Costa, applaudito a Stamford Bridge. Il Bournemouth rimonta e batte il Leicester. Cinque gol del Newcastle al Brentford. Ora in campo il Tottenham di Conte contro il Brighton di De Zerbi. Commovente il ricordo di Ventrone prima del fischio d'inizio
- BRIGHTON (3-4-3): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, MacAllister, Caicedo, Estupinan; Gross, Welbeck, Trossard. All. De Zerbi
- TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane. All. Conte
- Nel pre-partita di Brighton-Tottenham, i giocatori ospiti sono scesi in campo per il riscaldamento con una maglietta in memoria di Ventrone: "Gian Piero sempre nei nostri cuori", questo la dedica per il preparatore italiano
- 20' Cancelo, 32' Foden, 49' Mahrez, 65' Haaland
- MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake, Cancelo (71' Gomez); De Bruyne (70' Alvarez), Rodri, Bernardo Silva (78' Lewis); Mahrez (70' Palmer), Haaland, Foden (58' Grealish). All. Guardiola
- SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters (79' Mara), Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; S. Armstrong (66' Elyounoussi), A. Armstrong (66' Djenepo), Aribo (79' Juan Larios); Che Adams. All. Hasenhuttl
- 45'+3' Havertz, 54' Pulisic, 90' Broja
- CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek (66' Kovacic), Jorginho; Gallagher (86' Chukwuemeka), Mount (72' Broja), Pulisic (72' James); Havertz (86' Ziyech). All. Potter
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Otto (72' Ait-Nouri); Moutinho, Nunes; Traore (72' Campbell), Podence, Guedes (46' Hodge); Diego Costa (57' Hee-chan). All. Davis
- 10' Daka (L), 68' Billing (B), 71' Christie (B)
- BOURNEMOUTH (4-3-3): Neto; Fredericks (72' Stacey), Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Jefferson Lerma, Cook, Billing (77' Anthony); Christie, Solanke (90' Moore), Tavernier. All. O'Neil
- LEICESTER (4-3-3): Ward; Castagne (67' Vardy), Faes, Evans, Justin (86' Perez); Tielemans, Soumare (79' Iheanacho), Dewsbuty-Hall; Maddison, Daka (67' Amartey), Barnes. All. Rodgers
- 21' e 56' Bruno Guimaraes (N), 28' Murphy (N), 54' rig. Toney (B), 82' Almiron (N), 90' aut. Pinnock (B)
- NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier (84' Wood), Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes (78' Saint-Maximin), Willock; Almiron (84' Anderson), Callum Wilson (84' Targett), Murphy (65' Joelinton). All. Howe
- BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee (71' Damsgaard); Hickey (83' Ghoddos), Jensen, Baptiste (63' Onyeka), Dasilva (46' Janelt), Henry; Mbeumo, (62' Wissa) Toney. All. Frank