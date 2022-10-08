City a valanga, Haaland segna ancora. Chelsea ok

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
festa city copertina ipa

Premier League, poker del City sul Southampton: Haaland ancora in gol. Bene il Chelsea

Premier League fotogallery
12 foto
©IPA/Fotogramma

Ancora gol e spettacolo per la squadra di Guardiola, che spazza via 4-0 il Southampton: di nuovo in gol Haaland, ora a 15 reti in 9 partite in Premier. Seconda vittoria in campionato per Potter sulla panchina del Chelsea che batte 3-0 il Wolverhampton dell'ex Diego Costa, applaudito a Stamford Bridge. Il Bournemouth rimonta e batte il Leicester. Cinque gol del Newcastle al Brentford. Ora in campo il Tottenham di Conte contro il Brighton di De Zerbi. Commovente il ricordo di Ventrone prima del fischio d'inizio

