City a valanga, Haaland segna ancora. Chelsea ok

Ancora gol e spettacolo per la squadra di Guardiola, che spazza via 4-0 il Southampton: di nuovo in gol Haaland, ora a 15 reti in 9 partite in Premier. Seconda vittoria in campionato per Potter sulla panchina del Chelsea che batte 3-0 il Wolverhampton dell'ex Diego Costa, applaudito a Stamford Bridge. Il Bournemouth rimonta e batte il Leicester. Cinque gol del Newcastle al Brentford. Ora in campo il Tottenham di Conte contro il Brighton di De Zerbi. Commovente il ricordo di Ventrone prima del fischio d'inizio