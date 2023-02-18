Il City non passa con il Forest, Chelsea ancora ko

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
rodri

Premier League, i risultati della 24^ giornata: pareggio City con il Forest, Chelsea ko

Il Manchester City non riesce a rispondere all'Arsenal. Dopo la vittoria del Gunners sul campo dell'Aston Villa, la squadra di Guardiola non riesce ad andare oltre l'1-1 sul campo del Nottingham Forest. Continua il periodo nero del Chelsea, che cade 1-0 in casa con il Southampton. Nelle retrovie, vittorie per Everton e Bournemouth, che escono momentaneamente dalle zone calde. Alle 18:30 è il turno del Liverpool

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Il Qatar vuole lo United: offerta da 6 miliardi

Premier League

C'è l'offerta e da ciò che è stato reso ufficiale, l’acquisto avverrebbe attraverso la fondazione...

Il Qatar vuole lo United: offerta da 6 miliardi

Conte, nuovo periodo di riposo: squadra a Stellini

tottenham

Antonio Conte osserverà un periodo di riposo in Italia. Lo comunica il Tottenham, in seguito ai...

Conte, nuovo periodo di riposo: squadra a Stellini

Haaland: "Critiche non mi interessano"

Premier League

Al termine della partita con l'Arsenal, vinta 3-1, l'attaccante del Manchester City Erlig Haaland...

Haaland: "Critiche non mi interessano"