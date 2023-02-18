Il City non passa con il Forest, Chelsea ancora ko

Il Manchester City non riesce a rispondere all'Arsenal. Dopo la vittoria del Gunners sul campo dell'Aston Villa, la squadra di Guardiola non riesce ad andare oltre l'1-1 sul campo del Nottingham Forest. Continua il periodo nero del Chelsea, che cade 1-0 in casa con il Southampton. Nelle retrovie, vittorie per Everton e Bournemouth, che escono momentaneamente dalle zone calde. Alle 18:30 è il turno del Liverpool