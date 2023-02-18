Il City non passa con il Forest, Chelsea ancora ko

Premier League, i risultati della 24^ giornata: pareggio City con il Forest, Chelsea ko
Il Manchester City non riesce a rispondere all'Arsenal. Dopo la vittoria del Gunners sul campo dell'Aston Villa, la squadra di Guardiola non riesce ad andare oltre l'1-1 sul campo del Nottingham Forest. Continua il periodo nero del Chelsea, che cade 1-0 in casa con il Southampton. Nelle retrovie, vittorie per Everton e Bournemouth, che escono momentaneamente dalle zone calde. Alle 18:30 è il turno del Liverpool
- 41' Bernardo Silva (M), 84' Wood (N)
- NOTTINGHAM FOREST (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier (79' Wood), Felipe, Worrall, Renan Lodi (79' Toffolo); Freuler, Shelvey (72' Mangala), Danilo (58' Ayew); Gibbs-White, Colback (58' Williams); Johnson. All.: Cooper
- MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Foden (89' Aké), De Bruyne (88' Alvarez), Gungogan, Grealish; Haaland. All.: Guardiola
- 46' Ward-Prowse (S)
- CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta (84' Chalobah), Koulibaly (46' W. Fofana), Badiashile, Chilwell (84' Gallagher); Kovacic, Fernandez; Madueke (64' Mudryk), Joao Felix, Mount (64' Havertz); D. Fofana (46' Sterling). All.: Potter
- SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; S. Armstrong (59' Walcott), Ward-Prowse, Lavia (87' Diallo), Elyounoussi (87' Alcaraz); Sulemana (59' A. Armstrong), Onuachu (59' Mara). All.: Selles
- 69' Eze (C), 96' Janelt (B)
- BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey (76' Lewis-Potter), Pinnock, Mee, Henry (76' Janelt); Dasilva (63' Damsgaard), Norgaard (84' Baptiste), Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa (63' Schade). All.: Frank
- CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell (82' Richards); Olise (80' Ahamada), Doucoure, Lokonga (63' Eze), Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta (80' Edouard). All.: Vieira
- 88' Solomon (F)
- BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Webster (73' Buonanotte), Dunk, Estupinan (62' Lamptey); Groß, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson (73' Undav). All.: De Zerbi
- FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson (62' Vinicius), Pereira (82' Solomon), Willian; Reid. All.: Silva
- 64' Coleman (E)
- EVERTON (5-4-1): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucouré, Gueye, Onana (74' Davies), McNeil; Maupay (81' Simms). All.: Dyche
- LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober (46' Nissen), Firpo; McKennie (78' Rutter), Adams; Summerville (61' Aaronson), Harrison (86' Greenwood), Gnonto; Bamford. All.: Skubala
- 49' Tavernier (B)
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno (62' Ait-Nouri); Neves, Luiz (61' Podence); Sarabia, Moutinho (70' da Silva), Traoré (77' Jimenez); Cunha (70' Diego Costa). All.: Lopetegui
- BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura (85' Vina); Lerma (46' Rothwell) Billing; Ouattara (58' Semenyo), Traorè (81' Mepham), Tavernier (57' Anthony); Solanke. All.: O'Neil
- 5' Watkins (AV), 16' Saka (A), 31' Coutinho (AV), 61' Zinchenko (A), 93' aut. Martinez (AV), 98' Martinelli
- ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno (78' Digne); McGinn, Douglas Luiz (67' Dendonker), Kamara, Buendia (67' Bailey); Coutinho (62' Ramsey), Watkins (78' Duran). All.: Emery
- ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White (79' Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko (96' Tierney); Odegaard (96' Holding), Jorginho, Xhaka (79' Vieira); Saka, Nketiah, Trossard (68' Martinelli). All.: Arteta
- NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin. All.: Howe
- LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo. All.: Klopp
