Burnley ok, pari Nottingham. Ora Fulham-Tottenham

Premier, risultati e highlights della 29^: Burnley ok, pari Nottingham. Ora Fulham-SpursHL PREMIER
Nella 29^ giornata di Premier League, il Burnley batte 2-1 il Brentford, e il Nottingham Foresti si fa recuperare all'89' dal Luton Town (1-1). Dalle 18.30 c'è Fulham-Tottenham, mentre domani, domenica 17 marzo, alle 15.00 West Ham-Aston Villa live su Sky Sport. Ricordiamo che, dato il turno di FA Cup, diverse gare sono state rinviate
Premier League 29^ giornata
- Burnley-Brentford 2-1 (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
10' (rig) Larsen (BU), 62' Fofana (BU), 83' Ajer (BR)
- Luton Town-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
34' Wood (N), 89' Luke Berry (L)
ore 18.30
- Fulham-Tottenham, in diretta su Sky Sport Calcio e NOW. Telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano
Premier League 29^ giornata, il posticipo di domenica 17 marzo
ore 15
- West Ham-Aston Villa, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e NOW. Telecronaca Massimo Marianella
Premier League 29^ giornata, le gare rinviate
- Crystal Palace-Newcastle
- Arsenal-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Sheffield United
- Wolverhampton-Bournemouth
- Everton-Liverpool
- Brighton-Manchester City