Burnley ok, pari Nottingham. Ora Fulham-Tottenham

Premier, risultati e highlights della 29^: Burnley ok, pari Nottingham. Ora Fulham-Spurs

HL PREMIER

Nella 29^ giornata di Premier League, il Burnley batte 2-1 il Brentford, e il Nottingham Foresti si fa recuperare all'89' dal Luton Town (1-1). Dalle 18.30 c'è Fulham-Tottenham, mentre domani, domenica 17 marzo, alle 15.00 West Ham-Aston Villa live su Sky Sport. Ricordiamo che, dato il turno di FA Cup, diverse gare sono state rinviate

LA CLASSIFICA

Premier League 29^ giornata

  • Burnley-Brentford 2-1 (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
    10' (rig) Larsen (BU), 62' Fofana (BU), 83' Ajer (BR)
  • Luton Town-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (TABELLINO) (HIGHLIGHTS)
    34' Wood (N), 89' Luke Berry (L)

ore 18.30         

  • Fulham-Tottenham, in diretta su Sky Sport Calcio e NOW. Telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano

Premier League 29^ giornata, il posticipo di domenica 17 marzo

ore 15

  • West Ham-Aston Villa, in diretta su Sky Sport Uno e NOW. Telecronaca Massimo Marianella

Premier League 29^ giornata, le gare rinviate

  • Crystal Palace-Newcastle
  • Arsenal-Chelsea
  • Manchester United-Sheffield United
  • Wolverhampton-Bournemouth
  • Everton-Liverpool
  • Brighton-Manchester City

