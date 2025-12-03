Premier League, chi ha fatto 100 gol in meno partite? Haaland 1° in classifica
Il gol segnato nella vittoria del City contro il Fulham ha permesso a Erling Haaland di diventare il giocatore più veloce a raggiungere le 100 reti in Premier League, realizzate in sole 111 partite. Battuto il primato di Shearer (100 gol in 124 match). Da oggi, mercoledì 3 dicembre, lo speciale di Sky Sport "Haaland 100" sarà disponibile on demand e trasmesso questa sera su Sky Sport Calcio al termine di Leeds-Chelsea. Di seguito, la top 20 dei giocatori più rapidi a entrare nel club dei 100 gol in Premier
- 100 gol in 111 presenze col Manchester City
- 100 gol in 124 presenze col Blackburn
- 100 gol in 141 presenze col Tottenham
- 100 gol in 147 presenze col Manchester City
- 100 gol in 160 presenze con l'Arsenal
- 100 gol in 162 presenze con Chelsea e Liverpool
- 100 gol in 173 presenze con l'Arsenal
- 100 gol in 175 presenze con il Liverpool
- 100 gol in 178 presenze con Queens Park Rangers e Newcastle
- 100 gol in 185 partite con il Liverpool
- 100 gol in 185 partite con Newcastle e Manchester United
- 100 gol in 197 presenze con Arsenal e Manchester United
- 100 gol in 200 presenze con Leeds e Chelsea
- 100 gol in 206 presenze col Leicester City
- 100 gol in 216 presenze con West Bromwich, Everton e Manchester United
- 100 gol in 220 presenze col Chelsea
- 100 gol in 223 presenze col Manchester United
- 100 gol in 226 presenze con Ipswich Town, Charlton, Tottenham, Sunderland e Aston Villa
- 100 gol in 237 presenze con Southampton e Liverpool
- 100 gol in 247 presenze con Everton e Manchester United