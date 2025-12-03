Il gol segnato nella vittoria del City contro il Fulham ha permesso a Erling Haaland di diventare il giocatore più veloce a raggiungere le 100 reti in Premier League, realizzate in sole 111 partite. Battuto il primato di Shearer (100 gol in 124 match). Da oggi, mercoledì 3 dicembre, lo speciale di Sky Sport "Haaland 100" sarà disponibile on demand e trasmesso questa sera su Sky Sport Calcio al termine di Leeds-Chelsea. Di seguito, la top 20 dei giocatori più rapidi a entrare nel club dei 100 gol in Premier