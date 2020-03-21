NBA, i numeri più indossati dai giocatori nel 2019-20: il più gettonato non è il 23
Dietro i numeri dei giocatori NBA c’è spesso una storia personale oppure un idolo di infanzia che si vuole omaggiare. Ma quali sono i più gettonati nelle 30 franchigie NBA? Spiccano soprattutto quelli in singola cifra, ma il più richiesto non è né il 23 di Michael Jordan né lo 0 che si ferma solo al terzo posto, ma bensì un insospettabile
- Jonas Valanciunas (Memphis)
- PJ Tucker (Houston)
- Garrett Temple (Brooklyn)
- Dennis Schröder (OKC)
- Skal Labissiere (Portland)
- Tony Snell (Detroit)
- Ed Davis (Utah)
- Ignas Brazdeikis (New York)
- Isaac Bonga (Washington)
- Dragan Bender (Milwaukee)
- Marc Gasol (Toronto)
- Myles Turner (Indiana)
- Robert Covington (Houston-Minnesota)
- Mike Muscala (OKC)
- Jabari Parker (Sacramento)
- Zach Collins (Portland)
- Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn)
- Willie Cauley-Stein (Dallas)
- Allen Crabbe (Atlanta)
- Ryan Anderson (Houston)
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
- Patrick Beverley (LA Clippers)
- Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn)
- Hassan Whiteside (Portland)
- Thaddeus Young (Chicago)
- Moritz Wagner (Washington)
- Matt Thomas (Toronto)
- Zach Norvell (LA Lakers-Golden State)
- Tyus Jones (Memphis)
- Michael Frazier (Houston)
- Damyean Dotson (New York)
- Tyler Cook (Cleveland)
- Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings)
- Dillon Brooks (Memphis)
- Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee)
- Lauri Markkanen (Chicago)
- Norman Powell (Toronto)
- Khem Birch (Orlando)
- Bruno Fernando (Atlanta)
- Alize Johnson (Indiana)
- Kent Bazemore (Portland)
- Garrison Mathews (Washington)
- Mason Plumlee (Denver)
- Miye Oni (Utah)
- Derrick Rose (Detroit)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
- Kendrick Nunn (Miami)
- Chris Boucher (Toronto)
- Mikal Bridges (Phoenix)
- Reggie Bullock (New York)
- Wesley Iwundu (Orlando)
- Mfiondu Kabengele (LA Clippers)
- Alex Len (Atlanta-Sacramento)
- Jakob Pöltl (San Antonio)
- Chasson Randle (Golden State)
- Austin Rivers (Houston)
- P.J. Washington (Charlotte)
- Malik Beasley (Denver)
- Vince Carter (Atlanta)
- Nikola Jokić (Denver)
- Clint Capela (Houston)
- Brandon Clarke (Memphis)
- Kevin Hervey (OKC)
- Chandler Hutchison (Chicago)
- Frank Jackson (New Orleans)
- Stanton Kidd (Utah)
- Daryl Macon (Miami)
- Frank Mason (Milwaukee)
- Naz Mitrou-Long (Indiana)
- Johnathan Motley (LA Clippers)
- Emmanuel Mudiay (Utah)
- Mychal Mulder (Golden State)
- Quinndary Weatherspoon (San Antonio)
- LeBron James (LA Lakers)
- Draymond Green (Golden State)
- Blake Griffin (Detroit)
- Fred VanVleet (Toronto)
- Lou Williams (LA Clippers)
- Sterling Brown (Milwaukee)
- Jarrett Culver (Minnesota)
- Terrance Ferguson OKC
- Marko Guduric (Memphis)
- Cameron Johnson (Phoenix)
- Vic Law (Orlando)
- Royce O'Neale (Utah)
- Josh Reaves (Dallas)
- Mitchell Robinson (New York)
- Trey Burke (Philadelphia)
- Kristaps Porziņgis (Dallas)
- DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn)
- Elfrid Payton (New York)
- Keita Bates-Diop (Denver)
- Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee)
- Bruce Brown (Detroit)
- Troy Brown (Washington)
- Gary Clark (Houston)
- Hamidou Diallo (OKC)
- Cristiano Felício (Chicago)
- Jaylen Hoard (Portland)
- Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte)
- Jordan McLaughlin (Minnesota)
- Alen Smailagić (Golden State)
- Rayjon Tucker (Utah)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (Denver)
- Paul George (LA Clippers)
- James Harden (Houston)
- Bam Adebayo (Miami)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
- Tristan Thompson (Cleveland)
- Tony Bradley (Utah)
- Jalen Brunson (Dallas)
- Thomas Bryant (Washington)
- Dewayne Dedmon (Sacramento)
- B.J. Johnson (Orlando)
- Malcolm Miller (Toronto)
- Džanan Musa (Brooklyn)
- Justin Patton (OKC)
- Khyri Thomas (Detroit)
- Marcus Morris (New York)
- Shabazz Napier (Minnesota)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston)
- Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana)
- Goran Dragić (Miami)
- Kyle Lowry (Toronto)
- Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte)
- Darius Bazley (OKC)
- Jordan Bell (Minnesota)
- Michael Carter-Williams (Orlando)
- Amir Coffey (LA Clippers)
- Kyle Guy (Sacramento)
- Ersan İlyasova (Milwaukee)
- Thon Maker (Detroit)
- JaVale McGee (LA Lakers)
- Chimezie Metu (San Antonio)
- Eric Paschall (Golden State)
- Mason Plumlee (Denver)
- Dwight Powell (Dallas)
- Ja Morant (Memphis)
- Tobias Harris (Philadelphia)
- Steven Adams (OKC)
- LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)
- Joe Harris (Brooklyn)
- De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta)
- Ky Bowman (Golden State)
- Oshae Brissett (Toronto)
- Gary Clark (Orlando)
- Jacob Evans (Minnesota)
- Tim Frazier (Detroit)
- Daniel Gafford (Chicago)
- Treveon Graham (Minnesota)
- Jared Harper (Phoenix)
- Jerome Robinson (Washington)
- Derrick Walton (Detroit)
- Grant Williams (Boston)
- Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
- D.J. Augustin (Orlando)
- Dewayne Dedmon (Atlanta)
- Cheick Diallo (Phoenix)
- Gorgui Dieng (Memphis)
- Drew Eubanks (San Antonio)
- Danny Green (LA Lakers)
- Gary Harris (Denver)
- Tyler Herro (Miami)
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte)
- Louis King (Detroit)
- Terance Mann (LA Clippers)
- Malik Newman (Cleveland)
- Norvel Pelle (Philadelphia)
- JaKarr Sampson (Indiana)
- Ish Smith (Washington)
- Allonzo Trier (New York)
- Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
- Lonzo Ball (New Orleans)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)
- Collin Sexton (Cleveland)
- Al-Farouq Aminu (Orlando)
- Jordan Bell (Memphis)
- Willie Cauley-Stein (Golden State)
- Quinn Cook (LA Lakers)
- Wayne Ellington (New York)
- Treveon Graham (Atlanta)
- Joe Ingles (Utah)
- Luke Kornet (Chicago)
- Elie Okobo (Phoenix)
- Taurean Waller-Prince (Brooklyn)
- Gary Trent (Portland)
- Gabe Vincent (Miami)
- Paul Watson (Atlanta)
- Marvin Williams (Charlotte)
- DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio)
- Mike Conley (Utah)
- Evan Fournier (Orlando)
- Eric Gordon (Houston)
- Darius Garland (Cleveland)
- Justin Anderson (Brooklyn)
- Dragan Bender (Golden State)
- Brian Bowen (Indiana)
- Jared Dudley (LA Lakers)
- Jacob Evans (Golden State)
- Dorian Finney-Smith (Dallas)
- Jaxson Hayes (New Orleans)
- Justin James (Sacramento)
- Ty Jerome (Phoenix)
- Jake Layman (Minnesota)
- Caleb Martin (Charlotte)
- Iman Shumpert (Brooklyn)
- Derrick Walton (LA Clippers)
- Jimmy Butler (Miami)
- Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)
- Andrew Wiggins (Golden State-Minnesota)
- Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
- Larry Nance (Cleveland)
- Caris LeVert (Brooklyn)
- Otto Porter (Chicago)
- Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)
- Derrick Favors (New Orleans)
- Rudy Gay (San Antonio)
- Jeff Green (Utah)
- Devon Hall (OKC)
- Richaun Holmes (Sacramento)
- T.J. Leaf (Indiana)
- Patrick McCaw (Toronto)
- Cam Reddish (Atlanta)
- Glenn Robinson (Golden State)
- Isaiah Roby (OKC)
- Gordon Hayward (Boston)
- Nicolò Melli (New Orleans)
- Alec Burks (Golden State-Philadelphia)
- John Collins (Atlanta)
- Markelle Fultz (Orlando)
- Harry Giles (Sacramento)
- Dewan Hernandez (Toronto)
- Josh Jackson (Memphis)
- Brandon Knight (Cleveland-Detroit)
- Kevin Knox (New York)
- Doug McDermott (Indiana)
- Adam Mokoka (Chicago)
- Josh Okogie (Minnesota)
- Jeremy Pargo (Golden State)
- Gary Payton (Washington)
- Dario Šarić (Phoenix)
- Landry Shamet (LA Clippers)
- Marvin Williams (Milwaukee)
- Justise Winslow (Miami)
- Victor Oladipo (Indiana)
- J.J. Redick (New Orleans)
- Paul Millsap (Denver)
- Isaiah Thomas (Washington)
- Devonte' Graham (Charlotte)
- Moses Brown (Portland)
- Jevon Carter (Phoenix)
- Alex Caruso (LA Lakers)
- Chris Chiozza (Brooklyn)
- Carsen Edwards (Boston)
- Henry Ellenson (Brooklyn)
- JaMychal Green (LA Clippers)
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Toronto)
- Danuel House (Houston)
- Josh Magette (Orlando)
- Jaylen Nowell (Minnesota)
- KZ Okpala (Miami)
- Kevin Porter (Cleveland)
- Omari Spellman (Golden State)
- Derrick White (San Antonio)
- Charlie Brown (Atlanta)
- Danilo Gallinari (OKC)
- Bogdan Bogdanović (Sacramento)
- Zach LaVine (Chicago)
- Kemba Walker (Boston)
- Jordan Clarkson (Cleveland)
- Robert Covington (Minnesota)
- Trevor Ariza (Portland)
- Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte)
- Rui Hachimura (Washington)
- Justin Holiday (Indiana)
- Frank Kaminsky (Phoenix)
- Patty Mills (San Antonio)
- Markieff Morris (Detroit)
- Emmanuel Mudiay (Utah)
- Jahlil Okafor (New Orleans)
- Terrence Ross (Orlando)
- Tyrone Wallace (Atlanta)
- Alec Burks (Golden State)
- Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn)
- Maurice Harkless (LA Clippers)
- RJ Barrett (New York)
- Serge Ibaka (Toronto)
- Rajon Rondo (LA Lakers)
- Nikola Vučević (Orlando)
- DeMarre Carroll (Houston)
- Allen Crabbe (Minnesota)
- Wesley Matthews (Milwaukee)
- T.J. McConnell (Indiana)
- Nerlens Noel (OKC)
- Jahlil Okafor (New Orleans)
- Langston Galloway (Detroit)
- Jerami Grant (Denver)
- Willy Hernangómez (Charlotte)
- Cory Joseph (Sacramento)
- Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Dallas)
- Nassir Little (Portland)
- Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (Brooklyn)
- Kelly Olynyk (Miami)
- Kyle O'Quinn (Philadelphia)
- Brad Wanamaker (Boston)
- Chris Chiozza (Washington)
- Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn)
- Trae Young (Atlanta)
- Domantas Sabonis (Indiana)
- Avery Bradley (LA Lakers)
- Jrue Holiday (New Orleans)
- Ricky Rubio (Phoenix)
- Frank Ntilikina (New York)
- James Ennis (Orlando-Philadelphia)
- Dante Exum (Utah)
- Bryn Forbes (San Antonio)
- Tim Hardaway (Dallas)
- Maurice Harkless (LA Clippers)
- Amile Jefferson (Orlando)
- Enes Kanter (Boston)
- Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
- Cody Martin (Charlotte)
- Monte Morris (Denver)
- Abdel Nader (OKC)
- Shamorie Ponds (Toronto)
- Naz Reid (Minnesota)
- Dion Waiters (Miami)
- Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
- Devin Booker (Phoenix)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (LA Lakers)
- Dante Exum (Cleveland)
- Jonathan Isaac (Orlando)
- Reggie Jackson (Detroit-LA Clippers)
- Courtney Lee (Dallas)
- Damion Lee (Golden State)
- Kyle Anderson (Memphis)
- Malik Monk (Charlotte)
- Theo Pinson (Brooklyn)
- Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
- Bobby Portis (New York)
- Jerome Robinson (LA Clippers)
- Admiral Schofield (Washington)
- Mike Scott (Philadelphia)
- Anfernee Simons (Portland)
- Evan Turner (Atlanta)
- Noah Vonleh (Minnesota)
- Lonnie Walker (San Antonio)
- T.J. Warren (Indiana)
- Paul Watson (Toronto)
- Russell Westbrook (Houston)
- Damian Lillard (Portland)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston)
- Kevin Love (Cleveland)
- Andre Drummond (Detroit)
- D'Angelo Russell (Golden State-Minnesota)
- Kyle Kuzma (LA Lakers)
- Josh Richardson (Philadelphia)
- Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans)
- Kadeem Allen (New York)
- Trevor Ariza (Sacramento)
- Miles Bridges (Charlotte)
- Terence Davis (Toronto)
- Brandon Goodwin (Atlanta)
- Jalen Lecque (Phoenix)
- Meyers Leonard (Miami)
- Jeremiah Martin (Brooklyn)
- De'Anthony Melton (Memphis)
- David Nwaba (Brooklyn)
- Jeff Teague (Minnesota)
- Coby White (Chicago)
- Nigel Williams-Goss (Utah)
- Chris Paul (OKC)
- Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)
- Bradley Beal (Washington)
- Grayson Allen (Memphis)
- CJ McCollum (Portland)
- Terry Rozier (Charlotte)
- Kevin Huerter (Atlanta)
- Kelly Oubre (Phoenix)
- Andre Drummond (Cleveland)
- OG Anunoby (Toronto)
- Chris Clemons (Houston)
- Antonius Cleveland (Dallas)
- Torrey Craig (Denver)
- Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento)
- Maurice Harkless (New York)
- Shaquille Harrison (Chicago)
- Josh Hart (New Orleans)
- George Hill (Milwaukee)
- Aaron Holiday (Indiana)
- Keldon Johnson (San Antonio)
- Jordan Poole (Golden State)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (Minnesota)
- Justin Wright-Foreman (Utah)
- De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
- Montrezl Harrell (LA Clippers)
- Mohamed Bamba (Orlando)
- J.J. Barea (Dallas)
- Will Barton (Denver)
- Nicolas Batum (Charlotte)
- Malik Beasley (Minnesota)
- Marques Bolden (Cleveland)
- Jarrell Brantley (Utah)
- Bruno Caboclo (Houston-Memphis)
- Gorgui Dieng (Minnesota)
- Luguentz Dort (OKC)
- Josh Gray (New Orleans)
- Dusty Hannahs (Memphis)
- Rodney Hood (Portland)
- Talen Horton-Tucker (LA Lakers)
- Stanley Johnson (Toronto)
- Derrick Jones (Miami)
- Luke Kennard (Detroit)
- Kevon Looney (Golden State)
- Dejounte Murray (San Antonio)
- Shabazz Napier (Washington)
- Jabari Parker (Atlanta)
- Justin Robinson (Washington)
- Dennis Smith Jr. (New York)
- Zhaire Smith (Philadelphia)
- Edmond Sumner (Indiana)
- D.J. Wilson (Milwaukee)