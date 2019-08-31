Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
user
calcio estero
premier league
liga
bundesliga
ligue 1
eredivisie
altri campionati
gol:
premier league
bundesliga
31 agosto 2019

Southampton-United LIVE: 1-1, pareggia Vestergaard, il risultato in diretta LIVE

print-icon

Dopo la sconfitta contro il Crystal Palace, i Red Devils cercano il riscatto al St Mary's Stadium contro il Southampton nel match che apre la quarta giornata di Premier League. DIRETTA SU SKY SPORT FOOTBALL 

PREMIER LEAGUE, LA DIRETTA GOL

PREMIER LEAGUE, IL CALENDARIO DELLA 4^ GIORNATA

LE NEWS DI SKY SPORT ANCHE SU WHATSAPP

SOUTHAMPTON-UNITED: 1-1

10' James (U), 58' Vestergaard (S)

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2):  Gunn; Cedric, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Boufal (71' Armstrong); Adams (61' Long), Ings (77' Yoshida). Allenatore: Hasenhüttl

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay; Pereira (68' Lingard), Mata (68' Matic), James; Rashford. Allenatore: Solskjaer

Note: espulso Danso (S) per doppia ammonizione al 73'

1 nuovo post
LIVE
Nuovi post:
Cambio!
77' - Fuori Ings, dentro Yoshida. Southampton che si schiera con un compatto 4-4-1
- di ninocr
74' - Si rivede James, meno brillante nella ripresa: conclusione potente dal lato sinistro dell'area di rigore respinta dal portiere avversario
- di ninocr
Espulso!
73 ' - Si complica la partita del Southampton costretto a giocare l'ultima parte del match in 10 uomini. Danso, già ammonito, stende McTominay con brutto fallo. Altro giallo e cartellino rosso.
- di ninocr
Cambio!
71' - Sostituzione anche nel Southampton: fuori Boufal, dentro Armstrong
- di ninocr
Cambio!
68' - Doppio cambio nello United: fuori Andreas Pereira e Juan Mata, al loro posto in campo Lingard e Matic
- di ninocr
Cambio!
61' - Cambio nel Southampton: esce Adams, al suo posto Shane Long
- di ninocr
Il gol - Dopo alcuni minuti di forcing i Saints trovano il pari con Vestergaard. Il difensore sovrasta Lindelof nello stacco e con un preciso colpo di testa supera De Gea, bravo a salvare la porta solo pochi secondi prima su Ince. Southampton-Uinted è adesso sull'1-1
 
Il colpo di testa di Vestergaard che ha regalato il pari al Southampton
 
- di ninocr
Gol!
58' - PAREGGIA IL SOUTHAMPTON CON VESTERGAARD!
- di ninocr
55' - Occasione Southampton. Boufal serve Adams sul filo del fuorigioco all'interno dell'area di rigore: la conclusione da posizione decentrata termina però abbondantemente fuori
- di ninocr
50' - Vicino al raddoppio lo United: Rashford supera un avversario dentro l'area e calcia, ma il portiere avversario respinge in uscite.
- di ninocr
48’ - Buon intervento di Vestergaard che sceglie bene il tempo e interrompe un potenziale pericoloso contropiede dello United
- di ninocr
46' - Si riparte, inizia la ripresa. Nessun cambio nelle due squadre
- di ninocr
Finisce il primo tempo. United avanti per 1-0 al St Mary's Stadium
- di ninocr
45'+1' - Ottimo intervento di James anche in fase difensiva: l'ala gallese è fino a questo il momento il migliore tra i 22 in campo
- di ninocr
45' - Saranno 2 i minuti di recupero in questo primo tempo
 
- di ninocr
Ammonito!
40' - Primo ammonito nello United: sanzionato Maguire
- di ninocr
37' - Pericoloso il Southampton in contropiede: la conclusione di Boufal però viene respinta da un calciatore avversario. I Red Devils dimostrano di avere alcuni limiti nella fase difensiva
- di ninocr
30' - Si rivede in avanti il Southampton senza però creare pericoli alla porta di De Gea. Il match resta piacevolissimo
- di ninocr
28' - Clamorosa occasione fallita da Rashford. Servito da James, l'attaccante dello United sbaglia il colpo di testa dall'interno dell'area piccola di rigore indirizzando lontano dallo specchio della porta
- di ninocr
21' - Scatenato James: il numero 21 dello United vicino al raddoppio. La sua conclusione dal limite dell'area viene però respinta da Gunn
- di ninocr
Precedente Successiva

