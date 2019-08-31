Dopo la sconfitta contro il Crystal Palace, i Red Devils cercano il riscatto al St Mary's Stadium contro il Southampton nel match che apre la quarta giornata di Premier League. DIRETTA SU SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
PREMIER LEAGUE, LA DIRETTA GOL
PREMIER LEAGUE, IL CALENDARIO DELLA 4^ GIORNATA
SOUTHAMPTON-UNITED: 1-1
10' James (U), 58' Vestergaard (S)
SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): Gunn; Cedric, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Boufal (71' Armstrong); Adams (61' Long), Ings (77' Yoshida). Allenatore: Hasenhüttl
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Pogba, McTominay; Pereira (68' Lingard), Mata (68' Matic), James; Rashford. Allenatore: Solskjaer
Note: espulso Danso (S) per doppia ammonizione al 73'