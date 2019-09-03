Esplora Sky TG24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Champions League, i giocatori più veloci della stagione 2018-2019: la classifica

    |     18 foto
share:
©Getty Images

La Champions League è una vetrina straordinaria di giocatori, alcuni dei quali si distinguono in particolare per la velocità. Ecco chi sono stati i migliori della passata edizione in questa caratteristica, in attesa che cominci la fase a gironi della stagione attuale

vel
©Getty Images
1 / 18

Il picco è stato raggiunto in semifinale, dove uno dei protagonisti ha registrato i 34.5 km/h. Specialista, però, è anche Leroy Sané: i il giocatore del City compare due volte in questa classifica (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
2 / 18

17. SERGIO BUSQUETS, Barcellona: 33.3 km/h vs Liverpool (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
3 / 18

16. ROMELU LUKAKU, Manchester United: 33.3 km/h vs Barcellona (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
4 / 18

15. EDER MILITAO, Porto: 33.3 km/h vs Roma (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
5 / 18

14. MAXWEL CORNET, Lione: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester City (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
6 / 18

13. GABRIEL PAULISTA, Valencia: 33.3 km/h vs Young Boys (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
7 / 18

12. JUAN CUADRADO, Juventus: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
8 / 18

11. GARRY RODRIGUES, Galatasaray: 33.3 km/h vs Schalke 04 (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
9 / 18

10. CHRISTIAN FASSNACHT, Young Boys: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
10 / 18

9. LORIS BENITO, Young Boys: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
11 / 18

8. TAISON, Shakhtar Donetsk: 33.3 km/h vs Hoffenheim (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
12 / 18

7. LEROY SANÉ, Manchester City: 33.5 km/h vs Lione (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
13 / 18

6. RAFA SILVA, Benfica: 33.5 km/h vs Bayern Monaco (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
14 / 18

5. BREEL EMBOLO, Schalke 04: 33.5 km/h vs Galatasaray (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
15 / 18

4. GARETH BALE, Real Madrid: 33.8 km/h vs Roma (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
16 / 18

3. KYLE WALKER, Manchester City: 34.2 km/h vs Tottenham (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
17 / 18

2. LEROY SANÉ, Manchester City: 34.4 km/h vs Hoffenheim (fonte Squawka News)

vel
©Getty Images
18 / 18

1. VIRGIL VAN DIJK, Liverpool: 34.5 km/h vs Barcellona (fonte Squawka News)

