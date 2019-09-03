Champions League, i giocatori più veloci della stagione 2018-2019: la classifica
La Champions League è una vetrina straordinaria di giocatori, alcuni dei quali si distinguono in particolare per la velocità. Ecco chi sono stati i migliori della passata edizione in questa caratteristica, in attesa che cominci la fase a gironi della stagione attuale
UEFA, VAN DIJK GIOCATORE DELL'ANNO 2018-19
VAN DIJK SUPERMAN: SALTA COME JORDAN. VIDEO
Il picco è stato raggiunto in semifinale, dove uno dei protagonisti ha registrato i 34.5 km/h. Specialista, però, è anche Leroy Sané: i il giocatore del City compare due volte in questa classifica (fonte Squawka News)
17. SERGIO BUSQUETS, Barcellona: 33.3 km/h vs Liverpool (fonte Squawka News)
16. ROMELU LUKAKU, Manchester United: 33.3 km/h vs Barcellona (fonte Squawka News)
15. EDER MILITAO, Porto: 33.3 km/h vs Roma (fonte Squawka News)
14. MAXWEL CORNET, Lione: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester City (fonte Squawka News)
13. GABRIEL PAULISTA, Valencia: 33.3 km/h vs Young Boys (fonte Squawka News)
12. JUAN CUADRADO, Juventus: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)
11. GARRY RODRIGUES, Galatasaray: 33.3 km/h vs Schalke 04 (fonte Squawka News)
10. CHRISTIAN FASSNACHT, Young Boys: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)
9. LORIS BENITO, Young Boys: 33.3 km/h vs Manchester United (fonte Squawka News)
8. TAISON, Shakhtar Donetsk: 33.3 km/h vs Hoffenheim (fonte Squawka News)
7. LEROY SANÉ, Manchester City: 33.5 km/h vs Lione (fonte Squawka News)
6. RAFA SILVA, Benfica: 33.5 km/h vs Bayern Monaco (fonte Squawka News)
5. BREEL EMBOLO, Schalke 04: 33.5 km/h vs Galatasaray (fonte Squawka News)
4. GARETH BALE, Real Madrid: 33.8 km/h vs Roma (fonte Squawka News)
3. KYLE WALKER, Manchester City: 34.2 km/h vs Tottenham (fonte Squawka News)
2. LEROY SANÉ, Manchester City: 34.4 km/h vs Hoffenheim (fonte Squawka News)
1. VIRGIL VAN DIJK, Liverpool: 34.5 km/h vs Barcellona (fonte Squawka News)