City forza sei con Haaland. Liverpool ok al 98'

Premier, risultati 5^ giornata: City ok con super Haaland, il Liverpool vince al 98'
Arsenal in testa a punteggio pieno dopo 5 giornate di Premier League. Battuto 2-1 l'Aston Villa. Strepitoso Haaland nella netta vittoria del City contro il Nottingham Forest. Vince all'ultimo respiro il Liverpool grazie a un gol di Carvalho al 98' per avere la meglio sul Newcastle, rimontato dopo il vantaggio del neo acquisto Isak dal pareggio di Firmino. Pareggia il Tottenham di Conte nel derby londinese con il West Ham.
- MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones (75' Lewis), Dias, Cancelo (68' Gomez); Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Alvarez, Haaland, Foden (55' Palmer). All. Guardiola
- NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-5-2): Henderson; Worral, Kouyate (79' Biancone), McKenna; Williams, Yates, Freuler, O'Brien, Renan Lodi (69' Toffolo); Johnson (58' Awoniyi), Gibbs-White (58' Dennis). All. Cooper
- 30' Jesus (AR). 74' Douglas Luiz (AS), 77' Martinelli (AR)
- ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka (88' Nketiah), Odegaard (81' Smith Rowe), Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus (88' Holding). All. Arteta
- ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara (84' Ings), McGinn (73' Douglas Luiz); Bailey, Watkins, Buendia (73' Coutinho). All. Gerrard
- WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski;ufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell (72' Ogbonna); Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma (67' Paquetà), Fornals (85' Emerson); Antonio. All. Moyes
- TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hobjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski (76' Richarlison), Kane, Son. All. Conte
- LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Allison; Alexander-Arnold (71' Carvalho), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson (71' Tsimikas); Elliot, Fabinho, Henderson (71' Milner); Salah, Firmino, Luis Diaz. All. Klopp
- NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron (84' Anderson), Isak (64' Wood), Fraser (64' Murphy). All. Howe
- BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura (69' Fredericks); Cook, Lerma; Tavernier, Billing (77' Moore), Christie (86' Anthony); Solanke. All. O'Neil
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo (60' Ait-Nouri), Collins, Killman, Otto; Nunes (76' Podence), Ruben Neves, Moutinho; Neto, Jimenez, Guedes (75' Traoré). All. Lage