haaland

Premier, risultati 5^ giornata: City ok con super Haaland, il Liverpool vince al 98'

Premier League fotogallery
10 foto

Arsenal in testa a punteggio pieno dopo 5 giornate di Premier League. Battuto 2-1 l'Aston Villa. Strepitoso Haaland nella netta vittoria del City contro il Nottingham Forest. Vince all'ultimo respiro il Liverpool grazie a un gol di Carvalho al 98' per avere la meglio sul Newcastle, rimontato dopo il vantaggio del neo acquisto Isak dal pareggio di Firmino. Pareggia il Tottenham di Conte nel derby londinese con il West Ham. 

GUARDA I GOL DELLA QUINTA GIORNATA DI PREMIER LEAGUE

La classifica della Serie A: Roma in testa da sola

Serie A

In attesa delle ultime partite della 4^ giornata di campionato la Roma di José Mourinho si prende...

20 foto
La classifica della Serie A: Roma in testa da sola

City forza sei con Haaland. Liverpool ok al 98'

Premier League

Arsenal in testa a punteggio pieno dopo 5 giornate di Premier League. Battuto 2-1 l'Aston Villa....

10 foto
City forza sei con Haaland. Liverpool ok al 98'

Le pagelle di Juventus-Spezia 2-0

Serie A

La Juventus batte 2-0 lo Spezia: Vlahovic si ripete, Milik subito protagonista. Tra i bianconeri...

24 foto
Le pagelle di Juventus-Spezia 2-0

Szczesny si fa male alla caviglia: esce in barella

Serie A

Altro infortunio in casa Juventus: questa volta è Wojciech Szczesny ad andare ko. Il polacco...

5 foto
Szczesny si fa male alla caviglia: esce in barella

Le pagelle di Napoli-Lecce 1-1

Serie A

Non va al di là del pareggio interno contro il Lecce il Napoli di Luciano Spalletti che perde...

24 foto
Le pagelle di Napoli-Lecce 1-1

Video in evidenza

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Le gare dell'infrasettimanale di Premier e Ligue 1

solo su sky

In Inghilterra e in Francia si torna in campo per la quinta giornata di campionato nel turno...

Le gare dell'infrasettimanale di Premier e Ligue 1

Premier, Bundes e Ligue 1: le partite del weekend

LA GUIDA

In Europa si torna in campo per la quarta giornata di campionato: ecco il programma delle...

Premier, Bundes e Ligue 1: le partite del weekend

The Athletic: "Paratici ha trasformato gli Spurs"

tottenham

Gli inglesi elogiano il dirigente italiano: "Per anni il potere era concentrato su Levy, adesso...

The Athletic: "Paratici ha trasformato gli Spurs"