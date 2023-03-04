Folle Arsenal: da 0-2 a 3-2, decide Nelson al 97'

Premier League, i risultati della 26^ giornata: l'Arsenal vince al 97', ok Chelsea
Clamorosa rimonta dell'Arsenal contro il Bournemouth. I Gunners, sotto 0-2 dopo 57 minuti, ribaltano nell'ultima mezz'ora con il gol vittoria di Nelson a tempo scaduto. La squadra di Arteta mantiene così 5 punti di vantaggio sul City che aveva battuto il Newcastle nel match delle 13.30. l Chelsea ritrova la vittoria dopo un mese e mezzo, il Tottenham cade in casa del Wolverhampton e il Brighton di De Zerbi cala il poker contro il West Ham
- 1' Billing (B), 57' Senesi (B), 62' Partey (A), 70' White (A), 90+7' Nelson (A)
- ARSENAL (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu (46' White), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Vieira (84' Xhaka); Saka, Trossard (22' Smith Rowe; 69' Nelson), Martinelli. All.: Arteta
- BOURNEMOUTH (5-4-1): Neto; Smith, Mepham, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura (64' Fredericks); Ouattara (82' Christie), Rothwell (70' Cook), Billing, Semenyo (64' Anthony); Solanke. All.: O'Neil
- 27' aut. Andersen
- ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno (70' Digne); Douglas Luiz, Kamara (60' Chambers); McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey (69' Bailey); Watkins (85' Duran). All.: Emery
- CRYSTAL PALACE (4-4-2): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Ayew (77' Ahamada), Doucoure, Lokonga (81' McArthur), Eze (76' Hughes); Olise (67' Mateta), Zaha. All.: Vieira
- Note: al 62' espulso Doucoure per doppia ammonizione
- 18' rig. Mac Allister, 52' Veltman, 69' Mitoma, 89' Welbeck
- BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan (77' Welbeck); Gross, Caicedo; March (77' Buonanotte), Mac Allister, Mitoma (83' Enciso); Ferguson (83' Sarmiento). All.: De Zerbi
- WEST HAM (4-3-3): Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna (68' Zouma), Emerson; Soucek (76' Downes), Rice, Paqueta (76' Lanzini); Bowen, Ings, Benrahma (46' Fornals). All.: Moyes
- 53' Fofana
- CHELSEA (3-4-3): Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile; Loftus-Cheek (84' Chalobah), Fernandez (84' Madueke), Kovacic (75' Chukwuemeka), Chilwell; Sterling (68' Zakaria), Havertz, Joao Felix (67' Gallagher). All.: Potter
- LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Aaronson (68' Joseph), Harrison (80' Greenwood); Rutter (68' Gnonto). All.: Garcia
- 82' Traore
- WOLVERHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Jonny; Neves, Lemina (46' Traore); Sarabia (67' Cunha), Nunes (67' Moutinho), Neto (46' Collins); Diego Costa (28' Jimenez). All.: Lopetegui
- TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Lenglet, Davies (84' Richarlison); Porro (82' Emerson Royal), Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski (77' Lucas Moura), Son; Kane. All.: Stellini
- 15' Foden, 67' Bernardo Silva
- MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne (65' Bernardo Silva), Grealish; Haaland. All.: Guardiola
- NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn (86' Targett); Longstaff (63' Willock), Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron (77' Murphy), Wilson (62' Isak), Gordon (62' Saint-Maximin). All.: Howe
