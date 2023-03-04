Folle Arsenal: da 0-2 a 3-2, decide Nelson al 97'

Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
nelson_arsenal_ansa

Premier League, i risultati della 26^ giornata: l'Arsenal vince al 97', ok Chelsea

Clamorosa rimonta dell'Arsenal contro il Bournemouth. I Gunners, sotto 0-2 dopo 57 minuti, ribaltano nell'ultima mezz'ora con il gol vittoria di Nelson a tempo scaduto. La squadra di Arteta mantiene così 5 punti di vantaggio sul City che aveva battuto il Newcastle nel match delle 13.30. l Chelsea ritrova la vittoria dopo un mese e mezzo, il Tottenham cade in casa del Wolverhampton e il Brighton di De Zerbi cala il poker contro il West Ham

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Conte pronto al rientro: in panchina col Milan

tottenham

L'allenatore del Tottenham si prepara a tornare in panchina dopo il periodo di riposo forzato in...

Conte pronto al rientro: in panchina col Milan

Giocano Arsenal e Reds: dove vedere recuperi in tv

Premier League

Due recuperi della 7^ giornata di campionato, quella rinviata lo scorso settembre per la morte...

Giocano Arsenal e Reds: dove vedere recuperi in tv

Thiago Silva, ginocchio ko: stop di sei settimane

chelsea

Piove sul bagnato in casa Chelsea. Oltre alla sconfitta con il Tottenham nell'ultimo turno di...

Thiago Silva, ginocchio ko: stop di sei settimane