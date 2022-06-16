Calendario Premier League 2022-2023: tutte le giornate del campionato inglese
Si riparte il 5 agosto con un derby di Londra. Alla seconda giornata subito il Tottenham di Conte ospite del Chelsea, alla terza c'è Manchester United-Liverpool. Pausa per il Mondiale dopo il 13 novembre, poi si riprende con il Boxing Day. Ultima giornata il 28 maggio, ma occhio alla penultima con City-Chelsea
- ore 21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal
- ore 13:30 Fulham-Liverpool
- ore 16:00 Leeds United-Wolverhampton
- ore 16:00 Leicester City-Brentford
- ore 16:00 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest
- ore 16:00 Tottenham-Southampton
- ore 16:00 Bournemouth-Aston Villa
- ore 18:30 Everton-Chelsea
- ore 15:00 Manchester United-Brighton
- ore 17:30 West Ham-Manchester City
- Bournemouth v Arsenal
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Everton v Nottingham Forest
- Fulham v Brentford
- Leeds v Chelsea
- Leicester v Southampton
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Newcastle v Man City
- Tottenham v Wolves
- West Ham v Brighton
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v West Ham
- Brentford v Everton
- Brighton v Leeds
- Chelsea v Leicester
- Liverpool v Bournemouth
- Man City v Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
- Southampton v Man Utd
- Wolves v Newcastle
- 20:45 Bournemouth v Wolves
- 20:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
- 20:45 Fulham v Brighton
- 20:45 Leeds v Everton
- 20:45 Leicester v Man Utd
- 20:45 West Ham v Tottenham
- 21:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
- 20:45 Southampton v Chelsea
- 21:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
- 21:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa v Man City
- Brentford v Leeds
- Brighton v Leicester
- Chelsea v West Ham
- Everton v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Newcastle v Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
- Tottenham v Fulham
- Wolves v Southampton
- Bournemouth v Brighton
- Arsenal v Everton
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Leeds v Nottingham Forest
- Leicester v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Wolves
- Man City v Tottenham
- Southampton v Brentford
- West Ham v Newcastle
- Bournemouth v Brentford
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Fulham v Newcastle
- Leeds v Aston Villa
- Leicester v Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool v Brighton
- Man City v Man Utd
- Southampton v Everton
- West Ham v Wolves
- Bournemouth v Leicester
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Brighton v Tottenham
- Chelsea v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v Leeds
- Everton v Man Utd
- Man City v Southampton
- Newcastle v Brentford
- Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Fulham
- 20:45 Bournemouth v Southampton
- 20:45 Arsenal v Man City
- 20:45 Brentford v Chelsea
- 20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
- 20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
- 20:45 Leicester v Leeds
- 21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
- 20:45 Newcastle v Everton
- 21:00 Liverpool v West Ham
- 21:00 Man Utd v Tottenham
- Aston Villa v Brentford
- Chelsea v Man Utd
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds v Fulham
- Man City v Brighton
- Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Tottenham v Newcastle
- West Ham v Bournemouth
- Wolves v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Everton v Leicester
- Leeds v Bournemouth
- Man City v Fulham
- Nottingham Forest v Brentford
- Southampton v Newcastle
- Tottenham v Liverpool
- West Ham v Crystal Palace
- Wolves v Brighton
- Bournemouth v Everton
- Brighton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Man Utd
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Man City v Brentford
- Newcastle v Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Leeds
- West Ham v Leicester
- Wolves v Arsenal
- Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Fulham v Southampton
- Liverpool v Leicester
- Man City v Everton
- Newcastle v Leeds
- Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
- Tottenham v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Brentford
- Wolves v Man Utd
- Arsenal v Newcastle
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brentford v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham
- Everton v Brighton
- Leeds v West Ham
- Leicester v Fulham
- Man Utd v Bournemouth
- Southampton v Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal v Man Utd
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle
- Fulham v Tottenham
- Leeds v Brentford
- Leicester v Brighton
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Man City v Wolves
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Everton
- Aston Villa v Leicester
- Brentford v Southampton
- Brighton v Bournemouth
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Everton v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle v West Ham
- Nottingham Forest v Leeds
- Tottenham v Man City
- Wolves v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Brighton v Fulham
- Chelsea v Southampton
- Everton v Leeds
- Man Utd v Leicester
- Newcastle v Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest v Man City
- Tottenham v West Ham
- Wolves v Bournemouth
- Bournemouth v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Fulham v Wolves
- Leeds v Southampton
- Leicester v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Brentford
- Newcastle v Brighton
- Tottenham v Chelsea
- West Ham v Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth v Liverpool
- Crystal Palace v Man City
- Everton v Brentford
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Leeds v Brighton
- Leicester v Chelsea
- Man Utd v Southampton
- Newcastle v Wolves
- Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
- West Ham v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Bournemouth
- Brentford v Leicester
- Brighton v Man Utd
- Chelsea v Everton
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Man City v West Ham
- Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
- Southampton v Tottenham
- Wolves v Leeds
- Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
- Brentford v Newcastle
- Fulham v West Ham
- Leeds v Crystal Palace
- Leicester v Bournemouth
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Everton
- Southampton v Man City
- Tottenham v Brighton
- Wolves v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Newcastle
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Everton v Fulham
- Leeds v Liverpool
- Man City v Leicester
- Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Bournemouth
- West Ham v Arsenal
- Wolves v Brentford
- 20:45 Everton v Newcastle
- 20:45 Leeds v Leicester
- 20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
- 20:45 Tottenham v Man Utd
- 20:45 West Ham v Liverpool
- 20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
- 21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
- 20:45 Chelsea v Brentford
- 20:45 Southampton v Bournemouth
- 21:00 Man City v Arsenal
- Bournemouth v Leeds
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Brentford v Nottingham Forest
- Brighton v Wolves
- Crystal Palace v West Ham
- Fulham v Man City
- Leicester v Everton
- Liverpool v Tottenham
- Man Utd v Aston Villa
- Newcastle v Southampton
- Arsenal v Brighton
- Aston Villa v Tottenham
- Brentford v West Ham
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
- Everton v Man City
- Leeds v Newcastle
- Leicester v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Wolves
- Southampton v Fulham
- Bournemouth v Man Utd
- Brighton v Southampton
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Man City v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Leicester
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- Tottenham v Brentford
- West Ham v Leeds
- Wolves v Everton
- 17:00 Arsenal v Wolves
- 17:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
- 17:00 Brentford v Man City
- 17:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
- 17:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
- 17:00 Everton v Bournemouth
- 17:00 Leeds v Tottenham
- 17:00 Leicester v West Ham
- 17:00 Man Utd v Fulham
- 17:00 Southampton v Liverpool