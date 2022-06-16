Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
prima_giornata_premier

Calendario Premier League 2022-2023: tutte le giornate del campionato inglese

Premier League fotogallery
39 foto

Si riparte il 5 agosto con un derby di Londra. Alla seconda giornata subito il Tottenham di Conte ospite del Chelsea, alla terza c'è Manchester United-Liverpool. Pausa per il Mondiale dopo il 13 novembre, poi si riprende con il Boxing Day. Ultima giornata il 28 maggio, ma occhio alla penultima con City-Chelsea

QUANDO E DOVE VEDERE LA PREMIER 2022/23

