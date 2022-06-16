1/39

Si riparte da qui, con i campioni in carica del Manchester City che si presenteranno con un Haaland in più in attacco. La squadra di Guardiola sarà l'ultima a scendere in campo nella prima giornata, che non prevede big-match. Alla seconda giornata subito un Chelsea-Tottenham, derby di Londra con Conte che sfiderà nuovamente il suo passato.



Ecco tutte le giornate della stagione 2022/23 nel dettaglio:



