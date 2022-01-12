I giocatori inglesi con più gol tra campionato e coppe in stagione. CLASSIFICA
Non gioca in Premier League il giocatore inglese più prolifico in stagione. Quali sono i bomber che hanno segnato di più? Considerando le reti tra campionato e coppe, un grande protagonista della Serie A supera Kane. Ecco la top 10 (dati Transfermarkt)
- CALLUM WILSON (Newcastle): 6 reti in 15 partite
- CONOR GALLAGHER (Crystal Palace): 6 reti in 19 partite
- ANDROS TOWNSEND (Everton): 6 reti in 19 partite
- STEPHY MAVIDIDI (Montpellier): 6 reti in 19 partite
- DEMARAY GRAY (Everton): 6 reti in 20 partite
- JARROD BOWEN (West Ham): 6 reti in 29 partite
- Premier League: 5 reti in 13 partite
- Champions League: 1 rete in 5 partite
- Coppa di Lega: 1 rete in 2 partite
- Premier League: 5 reti in 18 partite
- Europa League: 1 rete in 5 partite
- FA Cup: 1 rete in 1 partita
- Coppa di Lega: 1 rete in 2 partite
- Serie A: 8 reti in 20 partite
- Conference League: 6 reti in 6 partite