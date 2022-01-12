Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Foto Fabrizio Corradetti / LaPresse 09 Gennaio 2022 Roma, Italia sport calcio AS Roma vs Juventus - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - Stadio Olimpico. Nella foto: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) esulta dopo il gol 1-0 Photo Fabrizio Corradetti / LaPresse January 09st, 2022 Rome, Italy sport soccer AS Roma vs Juventus - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Olimpico stadium. In the pic: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) celebrates after scoring the goal 1-0

I giocatori inglesi con più gol tra campionato e coppe in stagione. CLASSIFICA

©LaPresse

Non gioca in Premier League il giocatore inglese più prolifico in stagione. Quali sono i bomber che hanno segnato di più? Considerando le reti tra campionato e coppe, un grande protagonista della Serie A supera Kane. Ecco la top 10 (dati Transfermarkt)

Abraham meglio di Kane: gli inglesi più prolifici

Abraham meglio di Kane: gli inglesi più prolifici

Serie A: Ultime Notizie

Salernitana, Sabatini ha accettato: è il nuovo ds

Serie A

Il dirigente ex Bologna ha accettato la proposta del nuovo patron, Danilo Iervolino. Sabatini...

Salernitana, Sabatini ha accettato: è il nuovo ds

Covid e sport, come può cambiare il protocollo

coronavirus

Sul nuovo protocollo anti Covid da applicare al calcio e agli altri sport, il Governo studia una...

Covid e sport, come può cambiare il protocollo

Mazzarri: "Inizio a vedere la mia squadra"

Serie A

L'allenatore del Cagliari commenta il successo contro il Bologna e si dice soddisfatto della sua...

Mazzarri: "Inizio a vedere la mia squadra"

