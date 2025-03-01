Serie A, chi ha fatto più gol e assist negli ultimi 2 anni? Classifica
Napoli-Inter è anche sfida tra due centravanti che non solo segnano, ma che hanno fatto degli assist e della generosità uno stile di gioco. L’attuale spalla di Lautaro contro l’ex metà della LuLa: nelle ultime due stagioni sono entrambi ai piani alti della classifica dei giocatori con più partecipazioni ai gol, considerando la somma di reti segnate e assist forniti
- Gol+assist. La loro somma dà l’idea delle “partecipazioni” complessive ai gol di un giocatore. E non c’è dubbio sul fatto che Lukaku e Thuram siano due attaccanti capaci di fare bene entrambe le cose. Basti pensare a quante reti di Lautaro hanno contribuito
- Sono state considerate le ultime due stagioni di Serie A (2023/24 e quella in corso), cioè da quando Thuram, di fatto, ha “sostituito” Lukaku nell’attacco interista. Nella classifica compaiono solo giocatori presenti in A in entrambe le stagioni
- 2023/24: 6 gol + 6 assist. Totale: 12
- 2024/25: 2 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 5
- 2023/24: 9 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 12
- 2024/25: 4 gol + 1 assist. Totale: 5
- 2023/24: 2 gol + 10 assist. Totale: 12
- 2024/25: 1 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 5
- 2023/24: 3 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 7
- 2024/25: 8 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 11
- 2023/24: 5 gol + 6 assist. Totale: 11
- 2024/25: 3 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 8
- 2023/24: 6 gol + 2 assist. Totale: 8
- 2024/25: 7 gol + 6 assist. Totale: 13
- 2023/24: 8 gol + 8 assist. Totale: 16
- 2024/25: 2 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 5
- 2023/24: 12 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 17
- 2024/25: 1 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 4
- 2023/24: 4 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 7
- 2024/25: 9 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 14
- 2023/24: 11 gol + 2 assist. Totale: 13
- 2024/25: 8 gol + 1 assist. Totale: 9
- 2023/24: 14 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 18
- 2024/25: 4 gol + 0 assist. Totale: 4
- 2023/24: 10 gol + 2 assist. Totale: 12
- 2024/25: 7 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 11
- 2023/24: 8 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 12
- 2024/25: 10 gol + 1 assist. Totale: 11
- 2023/24: 13 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 16
- 2024/25: 4 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 7
- 2023/24: 11 gol + 8 assist. Totale: 19
- 2024/25*: 5 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 8
- 2023/24: 9 gol + 9 assist. Totale: 18
- 2024/25: 6 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 11
- 2023/24: 16 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 19
- 2024/25: 9 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 10
- 2023/24: 10 gol + 8 assist. Totale: 18
- 2024/25: 5 gol + 6 assist. Totale: 11
- 2023/24: 13 gol + 9 assist. Totale: 22
- 2024/25: 6 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 9
- 2023/24: 13 gol + 3 assist. Totale: 16
- 2024/25: 9 gol + 7 assist. Totale: 16
- 2023/24: 7 gol + 2 assist. Totale: 9
- 2024/25: 21 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 25
- 2023/24: 12 gol + 9 assist. Totale: 21
- 2024/25: 6 gol + 8 assist. Totale: 14
- 2023/24: 11 gol + 7 assist. Totale: 18
- 2024/25: 12 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 17
- 2023/24: 13 gol + 8 assist. Totale: 21
- 2024/25: 13 gol + 4 assist. Totale: 17
- 2023/24: 24 gol + 6 assist. Totale: 30
- 2024/25: 10 gol + 5 assist. Totale: 15