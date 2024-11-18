Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

Serie A 2024-2025, differenza tra reti segnate ed Expected Goals: le squadre più ciniche

Serie A fotogallery
20 foto

Dopo l'ultima sosta per le nazionali del 2024, andiamo a vedere quali sono le squadre che sfruttano di più le proprie occasioni da gol e quali quelle che, invece, segnano pochissimo nonostante le opportunità non manchino: ovvero chi fatto più e meno reti rispetto agli Expected Goals previsti? Ecco la classifica (dati Opta)

GUARDA TUTTI GLI HIGHLIGHTS DI SKY SPORT

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Expected Goals, le più ciniche e più sprecone in A

Serie A

Dopo l'ultima sosta per le nazionali del 2024, andiamo a vedere quali sono le squadre che...

20 foto

Nations League, la classifica marcatori storica

Nations League

Un'altra tripletta per Erling Haaland che ha trascinato la Norvegia alla vittoria del proprio...

22 foto

Tutte le classifiche di Nations League

Nations League

Già qualificata ai quarti di finale (e testa di serie al sorteggio delle qualificazioni...

15 foto

Vicario titolare: le probabili di Italia-Francia

Nations League

Rispetto alla vittoria contro il Belgio, Spalletti ha deciso di effettuare due cambi nel match di...

24 foto

L'Ajax cambia logo: si torna al "vecchio" Aiace

L'EVOLUZIONE

L'Ajax annuncia il cambio di logo a partire dal 2025, ma si tratta di un ritorno al passato e...

15 foto

Video in evidenza

    Serie A: Ultime Notizie

    Reijnders: "Sogno scudetto e invecchiare al Milan"

    l'intervista

    E' diventato uno dei punti fermi del Milan di Fonseca: Reijnders si gode il momento ma fissa...

    Calha resta in Nazionale. A rischio per il Verona

    INTER

    Costretto a uscire contro il Galles per un problema muscolare, il centrocampista turco ha...

    Lazio, oggi torna Dia: domani si allena a Formello

    Serie A

    Oggi previsto il ritorno in Italia dell’attaccante, dopo le notizie -diffuse dalla Federazione...