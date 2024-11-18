Serie A 2024-2025, differenza tra reti segnate ed Expected Goals: le squadre più ciniche
Dopo l'ultima sosta per le nazionali del 2024, andiamo a vedere quali sono le squadre che sfruttano di più le proprie occasioni da gol e quali quelle che, invece, segnano pochissimo nonostante le opportunità non manchino: ovvero chi fatto più e meno reti rispetto agli Expected Goals previsti? Ecco la classifica (dati Opta)
- Expected Goals: 12.36
- Gol fatti: 5
- Expected Goals: 15.32
- Gol fatti: 12
- Expected Goals: 11.09
- Gol fatti: 9
- Expected Goals: 15.74
- Gol fatti: 14
- Expected Goals: 21.26
- Gol fatti: 20
- Expected Goals: 12.25
- Gol fatti: 11
- Expected Goals: 16.88
- Gol fatti: 16
- Expected Goals: 13.85
- Gol fatti: 13
- Expected Goals: 8.83
- Gol fatti: 9
- Expected Goals: 17.63
- Gol fatti: 19
- Expected Goals: 13.46
- Gol fatti: 15
- Expected Goals: 8.08
- Gol fatti: 10
- Expected Goals: 12.61
- Gol fatti: 15
- Expected Goals: 18.18
- Gol fatti: 21
- Expected Goals: 22.17
- Gol fatti: 25
- Expected Goals: 11.61
- Gol fatti: 15
- Expected Goals: 21.8
- Gol fatti: 26
- Expected Goals: 11.8
- Gol fatti: 17
- Expected Goals: 19.6
- Gol fatti: 25
- Expected Goals: 22.41
- Gol fatti: 31