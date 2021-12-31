Calciomercato, le squadre che hanno speso e guadagnato di più nel 2021
Quali sono le squadre che, quest'anno, hanno speso di più per rinforzarsi sul calciomercato? E quelle che hanno incassato di più dalle cessioni? E ancora, chi ha registrato i maggiori e peggiori saldi in rapporto tra entrate e uscite? Ecco il bilancio complessivo del calciomercato 2021
- INTER: +161,05 mln (estate: +161,05 / inverno: +0)
- SALISBURGO: +67,9 mln (estate: +53,35 / inverno: +14,55)
- DORTMUND: +62,75 mln (estate: +62,75 / inverno: +0)
- UDINESE: +58,33 mln (estate: +58,33 / inverno: +0)
- REAL MADRID: +51,25 mln (estate: +47 / inverno: +4,25)
- BARCELLONA: +45 mln (estate: +45 / inverno: +0)
- PSV EINDHOVEN: +43,87 mln (estate: +43,37 / inverno: +0,5)
- LIONE: +41,5 mln (estate: +40 / inverno: +1,5)
- SCHALKE: +40,25 mln (estate: +39,15 / inverno: +1,1)
- AZ ALKMAAR: +40,05 mln (estate: +40,05 / inverno: +0)
- ARSENAL: -136,7 mln (estate: -134,7 / inverno: -2)
- MAN UNITED: -127,2 mln (estate: -109,9 / inverno: -17,3)
- ROMA: -111,33 mln (estate: -111,23 / inverno: -0,1)
- MAN CITY: -103,2 mln (estate: -88,7 / inverno: -14,5)
- CRYSTAL PALACE: -76,94 mln (estate: -73,44 / inverno: -3,5)
- WEST HAM: -75,89 mln (estate: -71,5 / inverno: -4,39)
- PSG: -72 mln (estate: -72 / inverno: -0)
- MILAN: -71,2 mln (estate: -70,1 / inverno: -1,1)
- ATLETICO MADRID: -68,75 mln (estate: -52,25 / inverno: -16,5)
- LEICESTER: -61,6 mln (estate: -63,6 / inverno: +2)