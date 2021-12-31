Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
saldo acquisti cessioni combo

Calciomercato, le squadre che hanno speso e guadagnato di più nel 2021

Calciomercato fotogallery
32 foto

Quali sono le squadre che, quest'anno, hanno speso di più per rinforzarsi sul calciomercato? E quelle che hanno incassato di più dalle cessioni? E ancora, chi ha registrato i maggiori e peggiori saldi in rapporto tra entrate e uscite? Ecco il bilancio complessivo del calciomercato 2021 

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Che abbuffata di gol: le partite show del 2021

CLASSIFICA

Si chiude un anno spettacolare nel calcio europeo, goleade che non sono mancate nei top 5...

16 foto
Si salvi chi può: le partite più cattive nel 2021

CLASSIFICA

Si parla di battaglie in campo, talvolta scontri a tutti gli effetti. Quali sono stati gli...

18 foto
Da Aguero a Mandzukic: i ritiri illustri nel 2021

addio al calcio

Il 2021 è stato anche l'anno che ha visto dare l'addio al calcio a numerosi giocatori che hanno...

35 foto
Chi ha speso e incassato di più in Europa nel 2021

Calciomercato

Quali sono le squadre che, quest'anno, hanno speso di più per rinforzarsi sul calciomercato? E...

32 foto
Covid in Serie A: i casi squadra per squadra

covid

Il Covid torna a spaventare la Serie A: gli ultimi casi in ordine di tempo sono Elmas ed Osimhen...

20 foto
Video in evidenza

Calciomercato: Ultime Notizie

Lukaku chiede scusa: "Amo l’Inter, tornerò"

esclusiva sky

Oggi, venerdì 31 dicembre alle 13.30, alle 17 e alle 19.30 su Sky Sport 24 l'intervista esclusiva...

Verona, in arrivo Depaoli dalla Sampdoria

Calciomercato

Il terzino, che ha trovato poco spazio con D'Aversa, si trasferisce in prestito con diritto di...

Ausilio disse: "Riprenderei Lukaku in prestito"

Calciomercato

In un'intervista esclusiva con il nostro Matteo Barzaghi, Romelu Lukaku ha chiesto scusa ai...

