Il mercato potrebbe ancora cambiare qualche "gerarchia", ma per il momento sono questi i giocatori più preziosi della nuova Serie A. Per ogni squadra abbiamo indicato il "podio" di quelli con il valore più alto, poi la top 10 del campionato (dati Transfermarkt)
- DUSAN VLAHOVIC (Juventus): 85 mln
- LAUTARO MARTINEZ (Inter): 75 mln
- ROMELU LUKAKU (Inter): 70 mln
- SERGEJ MILINKOVIC-SAVIC (Lazio): 70 mln
- NICOLO' BARELLA (Inter): 70 mln
- RAFAEL LEAO (Milan): 70 mln
- MILAN SKRINIAR (Inter): 65 mln
- FEDERICO CHIESA (Juventus): 65 mln
- VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli): 65 mln
- ALESSANDRO BASTONI (Inter): 60 mln