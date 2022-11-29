CIV e Coppa Italia, il calendario delle gare 2023

Cambi di date per i calendari CIV e Coppa Italia del 2023. Il primo round del CIV è stato posticipato al 29-30 aprile (si correrà a Misano), mentre il primo appuntamento della Coppa Italia è stato anticipato al 16 aprile (anche in questo caso l'evento si svolgerà sul circuito intitolato a Marco Simoncelli)
Il calendario del CIV 2023
- 29-30 aprile – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 1)
- 13-14 maggio – Mugello Circuit (Round 2)
- 17-18 giugno – Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” (Round 3)
- 29-30 luglio – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – Racing Night (Round 4)
- 2-3 settembre – Mugello Circuit (Round 5)
- 7-8 ottobre – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola (Round 6)
Il calendario della Coppa Italia 2023
- 16 aprile – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 1)
- 21 maggio – Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” (Round 2)
- 25 giugno – Mugello Circuit (Round 3)
- 1 ottobre – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 4)