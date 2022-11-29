Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

CIV e Coppa Italia, il calendario delle gare 2023

Motori

Cambi di date per i calendari CIV e Coppa Italia del 2023. Il primo round del CIV è stato posticipato al 29-30 aprile (si correrà a Misano), mentre il primo appuntamento della Coppa Italia è stato anticipato al 16 aprile (anche in questo caso l'evento si svolgerà sul circuito intitolato a Marco Simoncelli)

Il calendario del CIV 2023

  • 29-30 aprile – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 1)
  • 13-14 maggio – Mugello Circuit (Round 2)
  • 17-18 giugno – Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” (Round 3)
  • 29-30 luglio – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – Racing Night (Round 4)
  • 2-3 settembre – Mugello Circuit (Round 5)
  • 7-8 ottobre – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola (Round 6)

Il calendario della Coppa Italia 2023

  • 16 aprile – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 1)
  • 21 maggio – Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” (Round 2)
  • 25 giugno – Mugello Circuit (Round 3)
  • 1 ottobre – Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Round 4)

Motori: Altre notizie

CIV e Coppa Italia, il calendario del 2023

Motori

Cambi di date per i calendari CIV e Coppa Italia del 2023. Il primo round del CIV è stato...

CIV e Coppa Italia, il calendario del 2023

Marini: "Ottimista per il 2023, voglio vincere"

MotoGp

Luca Marini traccia un bilancio del suo 2022 con il team Mooney VR46: "La seconda parte del...

Marini: "Ottimista per il 2023, voglio vincere"

Binotto-Ferrari, è finita: i motivi del divorzio

Carlo Vanzini
Di

Carlo Vanzini

Binotto-Ferrari, è finita: i motivi del divorzio

Binotto si dimette: "Lascio un'azienda che amo"

Formula 1

La casa di Maranello ha diffuso una nota per ufficializzare le dimissioni del team principal: "La...

Binotto si dimette: "Lascio un'azienda che amo"

100 km rinviata a domenica: i campioni in gara

al ranch

Tanti piloti di MotoGP e Superbike di scena al Ranch di Valentino Rossi per la tradizionale "100...

100 km rinviata a domenica: i campioni in gara
Vai alla sezione

VIDEO IN EVIDENZA

Share: