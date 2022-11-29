CIV e Coppa Italia, il calendario delle gare 2023

MotoGp

La Dorna ha ufficializzato il calendario provvisorio del 2023, in totale ci saranno 21 GP. Si inizia a Portimao il 26 marzo, si chiude a Valencia il 26 novembre. Kazakistan e India debutteranno nel Mondiale, mentre non ci sarà più Aragon: il programma è da considerarsi ancora provvisorio, in attesa che i nuovi circuiti (Kazakistan e India) ottengano l'omologazione. In Qatar l'unica gara in notturna il 19 novembre. In Italia si corre l'11 giugno al Mugello e il 10 settembre a Misano