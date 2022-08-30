Premier League, i risultati della 5^ giornata: Chelsea ko contro il Southampton
Seconda sconfitta consecutiva esterna per i blues di Thomas Tuchel che cadono in casa del Southampton. Un successo in rimonta dei Saints con i gol di Lavia e Armstrong dopo la rete del momentaneo 0-1 di Sterling. Vince anche il Fulham contro il Brighton. Terminano in parità Leeds-Everton e Crystal Palace-Brentford
- 59' Zaha (C), 88' Wissa (B)
- CRYSTAL PALACE (4-1-4-1): Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Doucoure; Olise (80' Mitchell), Schlupp (76' Milivojevic), Eze (76' Ayew), Zaha; Mateta (54' Edouard). All.: Vieira
- BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey (79' Ghoddos), Zanka, Mee, Henry; Baptiste (67' Dasilva), Janelt, Jensen (79' Wissa); Mbeumo (67' Onyeka), Toney, Lewis-Potter (67' Damsgaard). All.: Frank
- 48' Mitrovic (F), 55' aut. Dunk (F), 59' rig.. Mac Allister (B)
- FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed (90+1' Chalobah), Palhinha; Reid, A. Pereira (78' Cairney), Kebano; Mitrovic. All.: Silva
- BRIGHTON (4-3-3): Sanchez; Veltman (64' Lamptey), Webster, Dunk, Estupinan (64' Mitoma); Martch, Mac Allister, Caicedo (80' Undav), Trossard; Gross, Mwepu (64' Welbeck). All.: Potter
- 23' Sterling (C), 28' Lavia (S), 45+1' A. Armstrong (S)
- SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud (73' Djenepo); Ward-Prowse, Lavia (60' Aribo); Armstrong A. (86' Lyanco), Diallo, Elyounoussi; Adams. All.: Hasenhuttl
- CHELSEA (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta (67' Broja), Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek (46' Kovacic), Jorginho (67' Chilwell), Mount; Sterling, Havertz (67' Pulisic), Ziyech. All.: Tuchel
- 17' Gordon (E), 55' Sinisterra (L)
- LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Sinisterra (64' Klich), Aaronson (76' James), Harrison; Rodrigo (32' Gelhardt; 76' Bamford). All.: Marsch
- EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Davies, Onana, Iwobi; McNeil, Gray, Gordon. All.: Lampard