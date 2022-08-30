Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
chelsea_ipa_copertina

Premier League, i risultati della 5^ giornata: Chelsea ko contro il Southampton

Premier League fotogallery
8 foto
©IPA/Fotogramma

Seconda sconfitta consecutiva esterna per i blues di Thomas Tuchel che cadono in casa del Southampton. Un successo in rimonta dei Saints con i gol di Lavia e Armstrong dopo la rete del momentaneo 0-1 di Sterling. Vince anche il Fulham contro il Brighton. Terminano in parità Leeds-Everton e Crystal Palace-Brentford

