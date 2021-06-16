Premier League, il calendario della stagione 2021-2022
La Premier League 2021-22, che potrete seguire su Sky Sport, partirà il weekend del 14-15 agosto e finirà il 22 maggio. Ecco il calendario completo. Il City campione in carica sfida il Tottenham alla prima. Arsenal-Chelsea alla seconda. Derby di Manchester all'11^. Klopp contro Bielsa nel Boxing Day. Man United-Liverpool alla penultima. Nel comunicato ufficiale la Premier aggiunge: "L'ambizione è avere stadi pieni, compresi i tifosi in trasferta, dall'inizio della stagione"
- Brentford v Arsenal
- Burnley v Brighton
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Southampton
- Leicester v Wolves
- Man Utd v Leeds
- Newcastle v West Ham
- Norwich v Liverpool
- Tottenham v Man City
- Watford v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Newcastle
- Brighton v Watford
- Crystal Palace v Brentford
- Leeds v Everton
- Liverpool v Burnley
- Man City v Norwich
- Southampton v Man Utd
- West Ham v Leicester
- Wolves v Tottenham
- Arsenal v Norwich
- Brentford v Brighton
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham
- Everton v Burnley
- Leeds v Liverpool
- Leicester v Man City
- Man Utd v Newcastle
- Southampton v West Ham
- Watford v Wolves
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Brighton v Leicester
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- Man City v Southampton
- Newcastle v Leeds
- Norwich v Watford
- Tottenham v Chelsea
- West Ham v Man Utd
- Wolves v Brentford
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Burnley v Norwich
- Chelsea v Southampton
- Crystal Palace v Leicester
- Leeds v Watford
- Liverpool v Man City
- Man Utd v Everton
- Tottenham v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Brentford
- Wolves v Newcastle
- Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brentford v Chelsea
- Everton v West Ham
- Leicester v Man Utd
- Man City v Burnley
- Newcastle v Tottenham
- Norwich v Brighton
- Southampton v Leeds
- Watford v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v West Ham
- Burnley v Brentford
- Leicester v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Brighton
- Man City v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle v Chelsea
- Norwich v Leeds
- Tottenham v Man Utd
- Watford v Southampton
- Wolves v Everton
- Arsenal v Watford
- Brentford v Norwich
- Brighton v Newcastle
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolves
- Everton v Tottenham
- Leeds v Leicester
- Man Utd v Man City
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Ham v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Newcastle
- Brentford v Everton
- Brighton v Leeds
- Burnley v Tottenham
- Chelsea v Man Utd
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Leicester v Watford
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Man City v West Ham
- Norwich v Wolves
- Aston Villa v Man City
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds v Crystal Palace
- Watford v Chelsea
- West Ham v Brighton
- Wolves v Burnley
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Newcastle v Norwich
- Southampton v Leicester
- Tottenham v Brentford
- Arsenal v Southampton
- Brentford v Watford
- Brighton v Tottenham
- Burnley v West Ham
- Chelsea v Leeds
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Leicester v Newcastle
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Man City v Wolves
- Norwich v Man Utd
- Arsenal v West Ham
- Brentford v Man Utd
- Brighton v Wolves
- Burnley v Watford
- Leicester v Tottenham
- Norwich v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Southampton
- Chelsea v Everton
- Liverpool v Newcastle
- Man City v Leeds
- Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Brighton v Brentford
- Burnley v Everton
- Liverpool v Leeds
- Man City v Leicester
- Newcastle v Man Utd
- Norwich v Arsenal
- Tottenham v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Southampton
- Wolves v Watford
- Arsenal v Wolves
- Brentford v Man City
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Crystal Palace v Norwich
- Everton v Newcastle
- Leeds v Aston Villa
- Leicester v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Burnley
- Southampton v Tottenham
- Watford v West Ham
*ricordiamo che in Premier non c'è simmetria tra girone di andata e di ritorno. La 1^ giornata di ritorno, pertanto, non coincide con la 1^ di andata
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Brighton v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v Leicester
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Man City v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Watford
- Norwich v Everton
- Tottenham v Arsenal
- West Ham v Leeds
- Wolves v Southampton
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Brentford v Wolves
- Chelsea v Tottenham
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Leeds v Newcastle
- Leicester v Brighton
- Man Utd v West Ham
- Southampton v Man City
- Watford v Norwich
- Brentford v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Everton v Leeds
- Leicester v West Ham
- Man Utd v Southampton
- Newcastle v Aston Villa
- Norwich v Man City
- Tottenham v Wolves
- Watford v Brighton
- Arsenal v Brentford
- Aston Villa v Watford
- Brighton v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Leeds v Man Utd
- Liverpool v Norwich
- Man City v Tottenham
- Southampton v Everton
- West Ham v Newcastle
- Wolves v Leicester
- Aston Villa v Southampton
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Leicester v Leeds
- Liverpool v West Ham
- Man City v Man Utd
- Newcastle v Brighton
- Norwich v Brentford
- Tottenham v Everton
- Watford v Arsenal
- Wolves v Crystal Palace
- Arsenal v Leicester
- Brentford v Burnley
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Newcastle
- Crystal Palace v Man City
- Everton v Wolves
- Leeds v Norwich
- Man Utd v Tottenham
- Southampton v Watford
- West Ham v Aston Villa
- Brighton v Norwich
- Burnley v Man City
- Chelsea v Brentford
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Leeds v Southampton
- Liverpool v Watford
- Man Utd v Leicester
- Tottenham v Newcastle
- West Ham v Everton
- Wolves v Aston Villa
- Arsenal v Brighton
- Aston Villa v Tottenham
- Brentford v West Ham
- Everton v Man Utd
- Leicester v Crystal Palace
- Man City v Liverpool
- Newcastle v Wolves
- Norwich v Burnley
- Southampton v Chelsea
- Watford v Leeds
- Arsenal v Man Utd
- Brentford v Tottenham
- Brighton v Southampton
- Burnley v Wolves
- Chelsea v West Ham
- Crystal Palace v Leeds
- Leicester v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Everton
- Man City v Watford
- Norwich v Newcastle
- Aston Villa v Norwich
- Everton v Chelsea
- Leeds v Man City
- Man Utd v Brentford
- Newcastle v Liverpool
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- Tottenham v Leicester
- Watford v Burnley
- West Ham v Arsenal
- Wolves v Brighton
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Brentford
- Leeds v Brighton
- Man Utd v Chelsea
- Newcastle v Arsenal
- Southampton v Liverpool
- Tottenham v Burnley
- Watford v Leicester
- West Ham v Man City
- Wolves v Norwich
- Arsenal v Everton
- Brentford v Leeds
- Brighton v West Ham
- Burnley v Newcastle
- Chelsea v Watford
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Leicester City v Southampton
- Liverpool v Wolves
- Man City v Aston Villa
- Norwich v Tottenham