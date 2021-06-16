Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
premier league pallone getty

Premier League, il calendario della stagione 2021-2022

38 foto

La Premier League 2021-22, che potrete seguire su Sky Sport, partirà il weekend del 14-15 agosto e finirà il 22 maggio. Ecco il calendario completo. Il City campione in carica sfida il Tottenham alla prima. Arsenal-Chelsea alla seconda. Derby di Manchester all'11^. Klopp contro Bielsa nel Boxing Day. Man United-Liverpool alla penultima. Nel comunicato ufficiale la Premier aggiunge: "L'ambizione è avere stadi pieni, compresi i tifosi in trasferta, dall'inizio della stagione"

Premier League, il calendario completo 2021-22

La Premier League 2021-22, che potrete seguire su Sky Sport, partirà il weekend del 14-15 agosto...

Premier League, il calendario completo 2021-22

Superlega, multa da 25mln ai club inglesi ribelli

INGHILTERRA

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester Utd e Tottenham pagheranno una multa di...

Superlega, multa da 25mln ai club inglesi ribelli

Sorpresa Bielsa: allena i ragazzini del Leeds

curiosità

L'allenatore del Leeds si presenta a sorpresa ai campi di allenamento dell'Under 11 e chiede ai...

Sorpresa Bielsa: allena i ragazzini del Leeds

Brentford promosso, torna in Premier dopo 74 anni

inghilterra

Swansea battuto 2-0 nella finale play-off giocata a Wembley e promozione in Premier League...

Brentford promosso, torna in Premier dopo 74 anni

