F1 il film: Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise e i vip alla première di Londra
Dopo la première di New York c'è stata anche quella europea per il film "F1", in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche il 25 giugno. Sfilata di star a Londra, in una Leicester Square che per l'occasione era allestita in stile "paddock": oltre al protagonista Brad Pitt, erano presenti anche Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise, Jacques Villeneuve, Ed Sheeran e molti altri. La F1 torna nel weekend del 27-29 giugno per il Gp d'Austria, live su Sky e in streaming su NOW
- Lewis Hamilton
- Brad Pitt e Tom Cruise
- Gareth Bale ed Emma Rhys-Jones
- Brad Pitt e Ines de Ramon
- Brad Pitt e Tom Cruise
- Jacques Villeneuve
- Naomi Campbell
- Ed Sheeran
- Will.i.am
- Lewis Hamilton
- Becky G
- Peggy Gou
- Stefano Domenicali
- Brad Pitt e Tom Cruise
- Adrian Newey
- Tom Cruise e il regista Joseph Kosinski
- Abby Champion e Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Tommy Hilfiger e Dee Ocleppo
- Tate McRae
- Will Merrick
- Damson Idris
- Jerry Bruckheimer