Dopo la première di New York c'è stata anche quella europea per il film "F1", in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche il 25 giugno. Sfilata di star a Londra, in una Leicester Square che per l'occasione era allestita in stile "paddock": oltre al protagonista Brad Pitt, erano presenti anche Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise, Jacques Villeneuve, Ed Sheeran e molti altri. La F1 torna nel weekend del 27-29 giugno per il Gp d'Austria, live su Sky e in streaming su NOW

BRAD PITT PILOTA, IL FILM CHE ALLARGHERÀ LA PLATEA DELLA F1