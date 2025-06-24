Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
F1 il film: Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise e i vip alla première di Londra

Formula 1 fotogallery
24 foto

Dopo la première di New York c'è stata anche quella europea per il film "F1", in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche il 25 giugno. Sfilata di star a Londra, in una Leicester Square che per l'occasione era allestita in stile "paddock": oltre al protagonista Brad Pitt, erano presenti anche Lewis Hamilton, Tom Cruise, Jacques Villeneuve, Ed Sheeran e molti altri. La F1 torna nel weekend del 27-29 giugno per il Gp d'Austria, live su Sky e in streaming su NOW

BRAD PITT PILOTA, IL FILM CHE ALLARGHERÀ LA PLATEA DELLA F1

    Formula 1: Ultime Notizie

    GP Austria, Beganovic e Dunne in pista nelle FP1

    formula 1

    Weekend importante in Austria per Dino Beganovic e Alexander Dunne. I due piloti - attualmente...

    Kimi esulta dopo orale della maturità: "Promosso!"

    sui social

    Kimi Antonelli festeggia la promozione all'esame di maturità. Il pilota Mercedes ha pubblicato...

    Leclerc in pista per test delle gomme Pirelli 2026

    ferrari

    Si è conclusa a Fiorano la sessione di test Pirelli per gli pneumatici 2026, sia...