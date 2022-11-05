Haaland torna e segna: il City vince in 10 al 95'

Vittoria all'ultimo respiro per il Manchester City che in inferiorità numerica per più di un'ora (rosso a Cancelo al 26° minuto), vince al 95' con la rete di Haaland, tornato dopo aver saltato le ultime due partite per infortunio. Tre punti anche per il Brighton di De Zerbi contro il Wolverhampton, incredibile rimonta del Leeds contro il Bournemouth