Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:
haaland_getty_copertina

Premier League, i risultati della 16^ giornata: il City vince in 10, tris Brighton

Premier League fotogallery
9 foto
©Getty

Vittoria all'ultimo respiro per il Manchester City che in inferiorità numerica per più di un'ora (rosso a Cancelo al 26° minuto), vince al 95' con la rete di Haaland, tornato dopo aver saltato le ultime due partite per infortunio. Tre punti anche per il Brighton di De Zerbi contro il Wolverhampton, incredibile rimonta del Leeds contro il Bournemouth

ALTRE FOTOGALLERY

Haaland torna e segna: il City vince in 10 al 95'

Premier League

Vittoria all'ultimo respiro per il Manchester City che in inferiorità numerica per più di un'ora...

9 foto
Haaland torna e segna: il City vince in 10 al 95'

La classifica di Serie B

Serie B

Il Frosinone batte anche il Perugia (ultimo) e allunga momentaneamente in vetta. Vittorie anche...

20 foto
La classifica di Serie B

La classifica marcatori della Serie A

Serie A

Osimhen a quota 7 gol insieme ad Arnautovic guida la classifica dei bomber di serie A. Grazie al...

63 foto
La classifica marcatori della Serie A

La classifica di Serie A aggiornata

Serie A

Tre punti ritrovati dall'Empoli, che batte 1-0 il Sassuolo al Castellani. Termina 2-2 la sfida...

20 foto
La classifica di Serie A aggiornata

Febbre per Bastoni: è in dubbio per la Juve-Inter

le probabili

Dopo l'uscita dalla Champions League la Juventus cerca il rilancio in campionato contro l'Inter....

24 foto
Febbre per Bastoni: è in dubbio per la Juve-Inter

Video in evidenza

Share:

Premier League: Ultime Notizie

Guardiola replica a Ibra: "Io geloso di Haaland…"

LA POLEMICA

Non è tardata la replica di Pep Guardiola a Zlatan Ibrahimovic, che l'aveva punzecchiato nei...

Guardiola replica a Ibra: "Io geloso di Haaland…"

Il ginoccio di Chilwell va ko: niente Mondiali

inghilterra

Il terzino del Chelsea aveva rimediato l’infortunio al ginocchio durante il match di Champions...

Il ginoccio di Chilwell va ko: niente Mondiali

Di Canio Premier Special, Nottingham

su sky

La nuova puntata del Di Canio Premier Special in onda oggi venerdì 4 novembre alle 22.30 su Sky...

Di Canio Premier Special, Nottingham