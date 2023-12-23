F1, tutti i vip al paddock del Mondiale 2023

F1, è stata anche una lunga parata di stelle: tutti i vip al paddock del Mondiale 2023
Lo spettacolo della Formula 1 è anche fuori dalla pista: tantissimi sono i vip che hanno calcato i paddock della stagione 2023. Da sportivi, ancora in attività o ritirati, a celebrità di Hollywood e popstar. E c'è anche chi ha assistito a più di un Gran Premio. Ecco la passerella delle stelle del Mondiale 2023
- ORLANDO BLOOM (attore)
- NEYMAR (calciatore)
- MARIA SHARAPOVA (ex tennista)
- KYLIE MINOGUE (cantante)
- ARCHIE MADEKWE (attore)
- COLIN KAEPERNICK (giocatore di football americano)
- DANIEL GRIEDER (CEO Hugo Boss)
- LOUISE CAMUTO (modella)
- TERRY CREWS (attore)
- SIMONE ASHLEY (attrice)
- LUPITA NYONG'O (attrice)
- LIZA KOSHY (attrice)
- TOMMY HILFIGER (stilista)
- DAMSON IDRIS (attore)
- PATRICE EVRA (ex calciatore)