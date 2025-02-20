Esplora tutte le offerte Sky
Offerte
Cosa vedere:
Come vederlo:
Online con Sky:

Wec 2025, livree hypercar: dalla Ferrari 499P alla Bmw di Valentino Rossi

Motori fotogallery
11 foto
FOTO DA @followWRT

Conto alla rovescia agli sgoccioli per il campionato WEC: conosciamo qui tutte le livree scelte dai team per la categoria hypercar. E il 28 febbraio il primo round: si corre in Qatar

Motori: Altre fotogallery

Wec, dalla Ferrari alla Bmw di Vale Rossi

Motori

Conto alla rovescia agli sgoccioli per il campionato WEC: conosciamo qui tutte le livree scelte...

11 foto

Livrea più bella? Quella Ferrari: la vostra top 10

il sondaggio

Ve lo abbiamo chiesto tramite un sondaggio sul canale Whatsapp di Sky Sport e voi avete eletto la...

10 foto

Racing Bulls già in pista: a Imola c'è Tsunoda

shakedown

Non solo Ferrari: a pochi chilometri da Fiorano, infatti, debutto anche per la Racing Bulls che...

3 foto

Giro dopo giro: i primi km della nuova Ferrari

ECCO LA ROSSA

Il racconto fotografico del debutto della Ferrari SF-25, scesa in pista sul tracciato di casa di...

35 foto

Ferrari, tifosi a Fiorano: debutta la SF-25

PASSIONE ROSSA

Grande entusiamo a Fiorano, dove sin dalle prime ore del mattino tanti tifosi della Ferrari sono...

23 foto
Vai alla sezione

VIDEO IN EVIDENZA