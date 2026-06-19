La Premier League torna il 21 agosto. I campioni in carica dell'Arsenal esordiranno in casa contro il Coventry City, mentre il nuovo Manchester City post Guardiola ospiterà il Bournemouth che ha salutato Iraola (andato al Liverpool, che alla prima giornata se la vedrà con il Newcastle in trasferta). Il Tottenham di De Zerbi esordirà sul campo del Brentford. La Premier League è in esclusiva su Sky e NOW fino al 2028

MERCATO PREMIER: MUNOZ AL LIVERPOOL E VAN HECKE AL TOTTENHAM