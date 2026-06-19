Calendario Premier League 2026/2027, tutto le giornate e le partite del campionato inglese
La Premier League torna il 21 agosto. I campioni in carica dell'Arsenal esordiranno in casa contro il Coventry City, mentre il nuovo Manchester City post Guardiola ospiterà il Bournemouth che ha salutato Iraola (andato al Liverpool, che alla prima giornata se la vedrà con il Newcastle in trasferta). Il Tottenham di De Zerbi esordirà sul campo del Brentford. La Premier League è in esclusiva su Sky e NOW fino al 2028
MERCATO PREMIER: MUNOZ AL LIVERPOOL E VAN HECKE AL TOTTENHAM
- Arsenal-Coventry City, 21/08/2026 21:00
- Hull City-Manchester United, 22/08/2026 13:30
- Everton-Crystal Palace, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Ipswich Town-Sunderland, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Nottingham Forest-Leeds United, 22/08/2026 16:00
- Brentford-Tottenham Hotspur, 22/08/2026 18:30
- Brighton-Aston Villa, 23/08/2026 15:00
- Manchester City-Bournemouth, 23/08/2026 15:00
- Newcastle United-Liverpool, 23/08/2026 17:30
- Fulham-Chelsea, 24/08/2026 21:00
- Bournemouth-Everton
- Aston Villa-Arsenal
- Chelsea-Brighton
- Coventry City-Hull City
- Crystal Palace-Manchester City
- Leeds United-Brentford
- Liverpool-Nottingham Forest
- Manchester United-Ipswich Town
- Sunderland-Fulham
- Tottenham-Newcastle United
- Arsenal-Chelsea
- Brentford-Sunderland
- Brighton-Leeds United
- Everton-Manchester United
- Fulham-Crystal Palace
- Hull City-Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town-Liverpool
- Manchester City-Coventry City
- Newcastle United-Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest-Tottenham
- Bournemouth-Brentford
- Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea-Hull City
- Coventry City-Brighton
- Crystal Palace-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Newcastle United
- Liverpool-Fulham
- Manchester United-Manchester City
- Sunderland-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Everton
- Bournemouth-Liverpool
- Brentford-Chelsea
- Brighton-Arsenal
- Everton-Ipswich Town
- Fulham-Manchester United
- Leeds United-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Sunderland
- Newcastle United-Hull City
- Nottingham Forest-Coventry City
- Tottenham-Aston Villa
- Arsenal-Leeds United
- Aston Villa-Brentford
- Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
- Coventry City-Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest
- Hull City-Everton
- Ipswich Town-Fulham
- Liverpool-Manchester City
- Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland-Brighton
- Bournemouth-Sunderland
- Brentford-Liverpool
- Brighton-Crystal Palace
- Everton-Chelsea
- Fulham-Hull City
- Leeds United-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Ipswich Town
- Newcastle United-Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Coventry City
- Arsenal-Everton
- Aston Villa-Manchester City
- Chelsea-Tottenham
- Coventry City-Fulham
- Crystal Palace-Newcastle United
- Hull City-Brentford
- Ipswich Town-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Brighton
- Manchester United-Bournemouth
- Sunderland-Leeds United
- Bournemouth-Leeds United
- Aston Villa-Fulham
- Brentford-Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea-Manchester United
- Coventry City-Sunderland
- Hull City-Ipswich Town
- Liverpool-Arsenal
- Manchester City-Brighton
- Newcastle United-Everton
- Tottenham-Crystal Palace
- Arsenal-Hull City
- Brighton-Brentford
- Crystal Palace-Liverpool
- Everton-Coventry City
- Fulham-Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town-Bournemouth
- Leeds United-Tottenham
- Manchester United-Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest-Manchester City
- Sunderland-Chelsea
- Bournemouth-Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa-Sunderland
- Brentford-Everton
- Chelsea-Leeds United
- Coventry City-Crystal Palace
- Hull City-Brighton
- Liverpool-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Fulham
- Newcastle United-Arsenal
- Tottenham-Ipswich Town
- Arsenal-Manchester City
- Brighton-Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace-Hull City
- Everton-Liverpool
- Fulham-Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town-Aston Villa
- Leeds United-Coventry City
- Manchester United-Brentford
- Nottingham Forest-Chelsea
- Sunderland-Tottenham
- Bournemouth-Brighton
- Aston Villa-Everton
- Brentford-Arsenal
- Chelsea-Crystal Palace
- Coventry City-Ipswich Town
- Hull City-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Sunderland
- Manchester City-Leeds United
- Newcastle United-Manchester United-
- Tottenham-Fulham
- Bournemouth-Hull City
- Aston Villa-Crystal Palace
- Brentford-Manchester City
- Chelsea-Liverpool
- Everton-Fulham
- Leeds United-Ipswich Town
- Manchester United-Coventry City
- Newcastle United-Sunderland
- Nottingham Forest-Brighton
- Tottenham-Arsenal
- Arsenal-Bournemouth
- Brighton-Everton
- Coventry City-Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace-Manchester United
- Fulham-Brentford
- Hull City-Tottenham
- Ipswich Town-Newcastle United
- Liverpool-Leeds United
- Manchester City-Chelsea
- Sunderland-Nottingham Forest
- Bournemouth-Coventry City
- Arsenal-Manchester United
- Brentford-Newcastle United
- Brighton-Ipswich Town
- Chelsea-Aston Villa
- Leeds United-Fulham
- Liverpool-Tottenham
- Manchester City-Hull City
- Nottingham Forest-Everton
- Sunderland-Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa-Leeds United
- Coventry City-Chelsea
- Crystal Palace-Arsenal
- Everton-Sunderland
- Fulham-Brighton
- Hull City-Liverpool
- Ipswich Town-Brentford
- Manchester United-Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United-Manchester City
- Tottenham-Bournemouth
- Aston Villa-Liverpool
- Coventry City-Brentford
- Crystal Palace-Bournemouth
- Everton-Manchester City
- Fulham-Arsenal
- Hull City-Leeds United
- Ipswich Town-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Sunderland
- Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest
- Tottenham-Brighton
- Bournemouth-Aston Villa
- Arsenal-Ipswich Town
- Brentford-Crystal Palace
- Brighto-Manchester United
- Chelsea-Newcastle United
- Leeds United-Everton
- Liverpool-Coventry City
- Manchester City-Tottenham
- Nottingham Forest-Fulham
- Sunderland-Hull City
- Arsenal-Brentford
- Brighton-Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace-Chelsea
- Everton-Aston Villa
- Fulham-Tottenham
- Ipswich Town-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Manchester City
- Manchester United-Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest-Hull City
- Sunderland-Liverpool
- Bournemouth-Ipswich Town
- Aston Villa-Manchester United
- Brentford-Brighton
- Chelsea-Sunderland
- Coventry City-Everton
- Hull City-Arsenal
- Liverpool-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United-Fulham
- Tottenham-Leeds United
- Arsenal-Newcastle United
- Brighton-Manchester City
- Crystal Palace-Tottenham
- Everton-Brentford
- Fulham-Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town-Hull City
- Leeds United-Chelsea
- Manchester United-Liverpool
- Nottingham Forest-Bournemouthù
- Sunderland-Coventry City
- Bournemouth-Fulham
- Aston Villa-Ipswich Town
- Brentford-Manchester United
- Chelsea-Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City-Leeds United
- Hull City-Crystal Palace
- Liverpool-Everton
- Manchester City-Arsenal
- Newcastle United-Brighton
- Tottenham-Sunderland
- Arsenal-Liverpool
- Brighton-Hull City
- Crystal Palace-Coventry City
- Everton-Newcastle United
- Fulham-Manchester City
- Ipswich Town-Tottenham Hotspur
- Leeds United-Bournemouth
- Manchester United-Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest-Brentford
- Sunderland-Aston Villa
- Aston Villa-Bournemouth
- Coventry City-Liverpool
- Crystal Palace-Brentford
- Everton-Leeds United
- Fulham-Nottingham Forest
- Hull City-Sunderland
- Ipswich Town-Arsenal
- Manchester United-Brighto
- Newcastle United v Chelsea
- Tottenham-Manchester City
- Bournemouth-Crystal Palace
- Arsenal-Fulham
- Brentford-Coventry City
- Brighton-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Aston Villa
- Liverpool-Hull City
- Manchester City-Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest-Manchester United
- Aston Villa-Chelsea
- Coventry City-Bournemouth
- Crystal Palace-Sunderland
- Everton-Nottingham Forest
- Fulham-Leeds United
- Hull City-Manchester City
- Ipswich Town-Brighton
- Manchester United-Arsenal
- Newcastle United-Brentford
- Tottenham-Liverpool
- Bournemouth-Tottenham
- Arsenal-Crystal Palace
- Brentford-Ipswich Town
- Brighton-Fulham
- Chelsea-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Hull City
- Liverpool-Aston Villa
- Manchester City-Everton
- Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United
- Sunderland-Manchester United
- Bournemouth-Newcastle United
- Aston Villa-Hull City
- Chelsea-Arsenal
- Coventry City-Manchester City
- Crystal Palace-Fulham
- Leeds United-Brighton
- Liverpool-Ipswich Town
- Manchester United-Everton
- Sunderland-Brentford
- Tottenham-Nottingham Forest
- Arsenal-Sunderland
- Brentford-Bournemouth
- Brighton-Coventry City
- Everton-Tottenham
- Fulham-Liverpool
- Hull City-Chelsea
- Ipswich Town-Crystal Palace
- Manchester City-Manchester United
- Newcastle United-Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest-Aston Villa
- Bournemouth-Manchester City
- Aston Villa-Brighton
- Chelsea-Fulham
- Coventry City-Arsenal
- Crystal Palace-Everton
- Leeds United-Nottingham Forest
- Liverpool-Newcastle United
- Manchester United-Hull City
- Sunderland-Ipswich Town
- Tottenham-Brentford
- Arsenal-Aston Villa
- Brentford-Leeds United
- Brighton-Chelsea
- Everton-Bournemouth
- Fulham-Sunderland
- Hull City-Coventry City
- Ipswich Town-Manchester United
- Manchester City-Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United-Tottenham
- Nottingham Forest-Liverpool
- Bournemouth-Arsenal
- Aston Villa-Coventry City
- Brentford-Fulham
- Chelsea-Manchester City
- Everton-Brighton
- Leeds United-Liverpool
- Manchester United-Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United-Ipswich Town
- Nottingham Forest-Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur-Hull City
- Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton-Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City-Manchester United
- Crystal Palace-Aston Villa
- Fulham-Everton
- Hull City-Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town-Leeds United
- Liverpool-Chelsea
- Manchester City-Brentford
- Sunderland-Newcastle United
- Bournemouth-Manchester United
- Brentford-Aston Villa
- Brighton-Sunderland
- Everton-Hull City
- Fulham-Ipswich Town
- Leeds United-Arsenal
- Manchester City-Liverpool
- Newcastle United-Coventry City
- Nottingham Forest-Crystal Palace
- Tottenham-Chelsea
- Arsenal-Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa-Newcastle United
- Chelsea-Everton
- Coventry City-Tottenham
- Crystal Palace-Brighton
- Hull City-Fulham
- Ipswich Town-Manchester City
- Liverpool-Brentford
- Manchester United-Leeds United
- Sunderland-Bournemouth
- Bournemouth-Chelsea
- Brentford-Hull City
- Brighton-Liverpool
- Everton-Arsenal
- Fulham-Coventry City
- Leeds United-Sunderland
- Manchester City-Aston Villa
- Newcastle United-Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest-Ipswich Town
- Tottenham-Manchester United
- Arsenal-Brighton
- Aston Villa-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Brentford
- Coventry City-Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace-Leeds United
- Hull City-Newcastle United
- Ipswich Town-Everton
- Liverpool-Bournemouth
- Manchester United-Fulham
- Sunderland-Manchester City