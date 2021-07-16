Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
News:
Sport:
Video:
Format:
calcio
Formula 1
Motogp
NBA
Tutte le sezioni
Altro
Seguici:

F1, GP Silverstone: diretta delle libere. A Verstappen le FP1, Leclerc 4° e Sainz 6°

live F1
©Getty

Verstappen fa subito la voce grossa a casa di Hamilton: l’olandese della Red Bull il più veloce delle Libere 1 di Silverstone in 1:27.035. Poi Norris, Hamilton, la Ferrari di Leclerc e Bottas. Sainz 6°. Alle 19 la qualifica che determinerà lo schieramento della Sprint Qualifying di sabato. Tutto il weekend del GP della Gran Bretagna è live su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207)

GUIDA TV: COME CAMBIANO GLI ORARI - QUALIFICA SPRINT, LE REGOLE

1 nuovo post
DALLE 19 QUALIFICHE LIVE SU SKY
- di Redazione SkySport24
LIVE
Nuovi post:
Ora prove di partenza pe tutti! Vi ricordiamo che alle 19 scatterà la qualifica che in questo storico weekend non assegnerà la pole ma determinerà lo schieramento della qualifica sprint di domani. E' da qui che verrà fuori il poleman. TUTTI GLI ORARI
- di Redazione SkySport24
Classifica e tempi delle Libere 1
 
Pos.
Pilota
Team
Tempo
1        
M. Verstappen      
Red Bull
1'27"035
2
L. Norris
McLaren
1'27"814
3
L. Hamilton
Mercedes
1'27"815
4
C. Leclerc
Ferrari
1'27"828
5
V. Bottas
Mercedes
1'27"897
6
C. Sainz
Ferrari
1'27"923
7
S. Vettel
Aston Martin
1'28"062
8
S. Perez
Red Bull
1'28"163
9
D. Ricciardo
McLaren          
1'28"211
10
E. Ocon
Alpine
1'28"415
11
P. Gasly
AlphaTauri
1'28"449
12
Y. Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
1'28"600
13
A. Giovinazz
Alfa Romeo
1'28"827
14
F. Alonso
Alpine
1'28"873
15
K. Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo
1'29"220
16
M. Schumacher
Haas
1'29"227
17
N. Latifi
Williams
1'29"227
18
L. Stroll
Aston Martin
1'29"597
19
N. Mazepin
Haas
1'29"808
20
G. Russell
Williams
1'29"857
- di Redazione SkySport24
LIBERE 1 A VERSTAPPEN IN 1:27.035
- di Redazione SkySport24
3' al termine delle FP1
- di Redazione SkySport24
Bottas 5°, Sainz scivola al 6° posto
- di Redazione SkySport24
8' al termine delle FP1 a Silverstone
- di Redazione SkySport24
Hamilton sale al 3° posto, Bottas è 4°
- di Redazione SkySport24
Verstappen sempre al comando delle FP1 in 1:27.035
- di Redazione SkySport24
16' al termine delle FP1 a Silverstone
- di Redazione SkySport24
Escursione sulla ghiaia per la Ferrari di Sainz: di è girato a bassa velocità
- di Redazione SkySport24
1:27.8 di Norris! Secondo il pilota della McLaren
- di Redazione SkySport24
Ricciardo sale al 3° posto, 4° Gasly
- di Redazione SkySport24
1:27.035, allungo di Verstappen su Perez: di un secondo e a parotà di gomma
- di Redazione SkySport24
Norris strappa il 3° posto a Leclerc
- di Redazione SkySport24
Gasly 4° con l'AlphaTauri
- di Redazione SkySport24
Top 10: Ver, Per, Lec, Vet, Sai, Ric, Bot, Ham, Oco
- di Redazione SkySport24
24' al termine delle FP2 a Silverstone
- di Redazione SkySport24
24' al termine delle FP2 a Silverstone
- di Redazione SkySport24
Aumenta il vento
- di Redazione SkySport24
Precedente Successiva

Formula 1: Altre Notizie

Libere 1 a Verstappen, Leclerc 4° e Sainz 6°

live F1

Verstappen fa subito la voce grossa a casa di Hamilton: l’olandese della Red Bull il più veloce...

Libere 1 a Verstappen, Leclerc 4° e Sainz 6°

Silverstone "invasa" dai tifosi: 140mila al GP

Formula 1

Dopo la finale degli Europei a Wembley, anche il GP della Gran Bretagna apre totalmente al...

Silverstone "invasa" dai tifosi: 140mila al GP

Debutto qualifica Sprint: regole e come funziona

LA NOVITà

Quello in Gran Bretagna sarà il primo weekend in cui verrà testata la novità della Qualifica...

Debutto qualifica Sprint: regole e come funziona

Silverstone al via: oggi le Libere 1 alle 15.30

GUIDA TV

Decimo appuntamento stagionale in Formula 1, si corre a Silverstone. È il weekend in cui debutta...

Silverstone al via: oggi le Libere 1 alle 15.30

Sfida Red Bull, dal bus a due piani allo Spitfire

Formula 1

Verstappen in pista nella pazzesca sfida con mezzi di trasporto che hanno fatto la storia in...

Sfida Red Bull, dal bus a due piani allo Spitfire
VAI ALLA SEZIONE

Video in evidenza

Share:

Arriva sempre primo

Ricevi live da SkySport le breaking news sui principali eventi sportivi. Per accettare le notifiche devi dare il consenso nel successivo popup.

Ricevi le notifiche