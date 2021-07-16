F1, GP Silverstone: diretta delle libere. A Verstappen le FP1, Leclerc 4° e Sainz 6°
Verstappen fa subito la voce grossa a casa di Hamilton: l’olandese della Red Bull il più veloce delle Libere 1 di Silverstone in 1:27.035. Poi Norris, Hamilton, la Ferrari di Leclerc e Bottas. Sainz 6°. Alle 19 la qualifica che determinerà lo schieramento della Sprint Qualifying di sabato. Tutto il weekend del GP della Gran Bretagna è live su Sky Sport F1 (canale 207)
GUIDA TV: COME CAMBIANO GLI ORARI - QUALIFICA SPRINT, LE REGOLE
|
Pos.
|
Pilota
|
Team
|
Tempo
|
1
|
M. Verstappen
|
Red Bull
|
1'27"035
|
2
|
L. Norris
|
McLaren
|
1'27"814
|
3
|
L. Hamilton
|
Mercedes
|
1'27"815
|
4
|
C. Leclerc
|
Ferrari
|
1'27"828
|
5
|
V. Bottas
|
Mercedes
|
1'27"897
|
6
|
C. Sainz
|
Ferrari
|
1'27"923
|
7
|
S. Vettel
|
Aston Martin
|
1'28"062
|
8
|
S. Perez
|
Red Bull
|
1'28"163
|
9
|
D. Ricciardo
|
McLaren
|
1'28"211
|
10
|
E. Ocon
|
Alpine
|
1'28"415
|
11
|
P. Gasly
|
AlphaTauri
|
1'28"449
|
12
|
Y. Tsunoda
|
AlphaTauri
|
1'28"600
|
13
|
A. Giovinazz
|
Alfa Romeo
|
1'28"827
|
14
|
F. Alonso
|
Alpine
|
1'28"873
|
15
|
K. Raikkonen
|
Alfa Romeo
|
1'29"220
|
16
|
M. Schumacher
|
Haas
|
1'29"227
|
17
|
N. Latifi
|
Williams
|
1'29"227
|
18
|
L. Stroll
|
Aston Martin
|
1'29"597
|
19
|
N. Mazepin
|
Haas
|
1'29"808
|
20
|
G. Russell
|
Williams
|
1'29"857