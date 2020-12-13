1/17

GP AUSTRIA - Bottas vince la prima gara del Mondiale 2020 al Red Bull Ring. Hamilton, penalizzato 5'' dopo un contatto con Albon, lascia a un super Leclerc la seconda posizione. Britanico che chiude 4°, dietro anche a Norris. Vettel si gira per evitare Sainz, il tedesco è 10°. Verstappen si ritira per problemi tecnici. Solo 11 vetture al traguardo. Prima del via molti piloti in ginocchio in segno di protesta contro il razzismo.

Bottas 25 punti Leclerc 18 Norris 16

Bottas esce dalla mischia