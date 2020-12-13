Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Formula 1, il film del Mondiale 2020. FOTO

Il settimo titolo iridato di Lewis Hamilton, che supera il record di vittorie di Michael Schumacher, ma anche la stagione con pochi acuti della Ferrari, le sorprese Gasly e Perez, i tanti incidenti e il 'miracolo' di Grosjean a Sakhir: ecco le migliori immagini che riassumono i momenti clou del Mondiale 2020 di Formula 1

Formula 1: Ultime Notizie

Verstappen: "Mi sono goduto gara e vittoria"

Formula 1

Weekend perfetto ad Abu Dhabi per Max Verstappen, che dopo la pole domina la gara restando in...

Verstappen: "Mi sono goduto gara e vittoria"

Leclerc guarda al 2021: "Spero sia più positivo"

ferrari

Charles Leclerc guarda già al 2021: "Spero in una stagione più positiva. Non vedo l'ora che...

Leclerc guarda al 2021: "Spero sia più positivo"

Vettel canta per la Ferrari: è l'ultimo team radio

Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel sorprende tutti al termine del GP di Abu Dhabi, ultima gara in Ferrari. Il...

Vettel canta per la Ferrari: è l'ultimo team radio

