Le classifiche 2022-2023 dei campionati in Europa

- Napoli: 71 punti (28 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Lazio: 55 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Milan: 51 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Inter: 50 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Roma: 50 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Atalanta: 48 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Juventus: 44 punti*
- Bologna: 40 punti
- Fiorentina: 40 punti
- Arsenal: 72 punti (29 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Manchester City*: 64 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Newcastle*: 53 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Manchester United*: 53 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Tottenham: 50 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Brighton**: 46 punti
- Aston Villa: 44 punti*
- Liverpool*: 43 punti
- Brentford: 43 punti
*due giornate in meno
- Barcellona: 71 punti (27 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Real Madrid: 59 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Atletico Madrid: 54 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Real Sociedad: 48 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Betis: 45 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Villarreal: 44 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Athletic Bilbao: 37 punti
- Rayo Vallecano: 37 punti
- Bayern Monaco: 55 punti (26 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Borussia Dortmund: 53 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Union Berlino: 51 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Friburgo: 47 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Lipsia: 45 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Eintracht Francoforte: 41 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Bayer Leverkusen: 40 punti
- Mainz: 40 punti
- Wolfsburg: 39 punti
- Psg: 66 punti (29 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Lens: 60 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Marsiglia: 60 punti - ZONA PRELIMINARI CHAMPIONS
- Monaco: 57 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Lille: 52 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Rennes: 50 punti -
- Reims: 46 punti
- Nizza: 45 punti
- Lione: 44 punti
- Lorient: 44 punti
- Feyenoord: 64 punti (27 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Ajax: 56 punti - ZONA PRELIMINARI CHAMPIONS
- Psv Eindhoven: 56 punti - ZONA EUROPA LEAGUE
- Az Alkmaar: 54 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Twente: 48 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Sparta Rotterdam: 46 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Utrecht: 39 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Waalwijk*: 35 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Heerenveen: 35 punti
- Nec Nijmegen: 34 punti
- Benfica: 71 punti (26 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Porto: 61 punti - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Braga: 59 punti - ZONA PRELIMINARI CHAMPIONS
- Sporting Lisbona: 54 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Arouca: 41 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Vitoria Guimaraes: 41 punti
- Casa Pia: 38 punti
- Vizela: 35 punti
- Galatasaray: 63 punti (26 giornate) - ZONA CHAMPIONS
- Fenerbahce*: 54 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Besiktas: 52 punti - ZONA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
- Adana Demirspor: 45 punti
- Trabzonspor: 44 punti
- Basaksehir*: 44 punti
- Kayserispor: 41 punti
- Genk: 71 punti (31 giornate) - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CHAMPIONS
- Union St Gilloise: 68 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CHAMPIONS
- Royal Antwerp: 63 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CHAMPIONS
- Gent: 54 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CHAMPIONS
- Bruges: 52 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Standard Liegi: 49 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Westerlo: 48 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Anderlecht: 45 punti - ZONA PLAYOFF PER CONFERENCE
- Charleroi*: 44 punti
- Cercle Bruges: 44 punti