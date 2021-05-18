Tutti i verdetti ancora da decidere in Europa

Tutti i verdetti (decisi e attesi) in Serie A, Premier League, Liga, Ligue 1 e Bundesliga
Scudetto già assegnato in Serie A, ma resta ancora molto da decidere in attesa dell'ultima giornata. In Italia come all'estero: splendida la volata per il titolo in Liga e Ligue 1, attenzione al rush finale anche in Inghilterra (dove mancano due turni) e in Germania. Ecco la situazione e il punto sui verdetti nei maggiori campionati in Europa
- Inter (88): scudetto e in Champions
- Atalanta (78): in Champions
- Lazio (67): in Europa League
- Crotone (22): retrocesso
- Parma (20): retrocesso
- Milan (76)
- Napoli (76)
- Juventus (75)
- Roma (61)
- Sassuolo (59)
- Torino (35)
- Benevento (32)
- Manchester City (83): scudetto e in Champions
- Manchester United (70): in Champions
- Fulham (27): retrocesso
- West Bromwich Albion (26): retrocesso
- Sheffield United (20): retrocesso
- Leicester (66)
- Chelsea (64)
- Liverpool (63)
- Tottenham (59)
- West Ham (59)
- Everton (56)
- Arsenal (55)
- Leeds (53)
- Man Utd-Fulham
- Southampton-Leeds
- Brighton-Man City
- Chelsea-Leicester
- Everton-Wolverhampton
- Newcastle-Sheffield Utd
- Tottenham-Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace-Arsenal
- Burnley-Liverpool
- Wba-West Ham
- Arsenal-Brighton
- Aston Villa-Chelsea
- Fulham-Newcastle
- Leeds-Wba
- Leicester-Tottenham
- Liverpool-Crystal Palace
- Man City-Everton
- Sheffield Utd-Burnley
- West Ham-Southampton
- Wolverhampton-Man Utd
- Bayern Monaco (75): scudetto e in Champions
- Lipsia (65): in Champions
- Borussia Dortmund (61): in Champions
- Wolfsburg (61): in Champions
- Eintracht Francoforte (57): in Europa League
- Bayer Leverkusen (52): in Europa League
- Schalke 04 (16): retrocesso
- Union Berlino (47)
- Borussia Mönchengladbach (46)
- Stoccarda (45)
- Friburgo (54)
- Arminia Bielefeld (32)
- Werder Brema (31)
- Colonia (30)
- Bayern-Augusta
- Dortmund-Leverkusen
- Hoffenheim-Hertha
- Wolfsburg-Mainz
- Eintracht-Friburgo
- Union Berlino-Lipsia
- Colonia-Schalke
- Werder-'Gladbach
- Stoccarda-Arminia
- Atletico Madrid (83): in Champions
- Real Madrid (81): in Champions
- Barcellona (76): in Champions
- Siviglia (74): in Champions
- Eibar (30): retrocesso
- Atletico Madrid (83)
- Real Madrid (81)
- Real Sociedad (59)
- Betis Siviglia (58)
- Villarreal (58)
- Huesca (33)
- Elche (33)
- Valladolid (31)
- Levante-Cadice
- Celta-Betis
- Eibar-Barcellona
- Elche-Athletic Bilbao
- Huesca-Valencia
- Osasuna-Real Sociedad
- Real Madrid-Villarreal
- Valladolid-Atletico Madrid
- Granada-Getafe
- Siviglia-Alaves
- Lille (80): in Champions
- Nimes (35): retrocesso
- Digione (18): retrocesso
- Lille (80)
- Psg (78)
- Monaco (77)
- Lione (76)
- Marsiglia (59)
- Lens (56)
- Rennes (55)
- Reims (42)
- Bordeaux (42)
- Strasburgo (41)
- Brest (41)
- Lorient (41)
- Nantes (40)
- Lione-Nizza
- Brest-Psg
- Strasburgo-Lorient
- Metz-Marsiglia
- Rennes-Nimes
- Reims-Bordeaux
- Angers-Lille
- St. Etienne-Digione
- Nantes-Montpellier
- Lens-Monaco
- Vitoria Guimaraes (43)
- Santa Clara (43)
- Moreirense (40)
- Famalicao (40)
- Belensenses (40)
- Portimonense (34)
- Boavista (33)
- Rio Ave (31)
- Farense (31)
- Tondela-Pacos Ferreira
- Porto-Belenenses
- Moreirense-Famalicao
- Vitoria-Benfica
- Gil Vicente-Boavista
- Portimonense-Braga
- Santa Clara-Farense
- Nacional-Rio Ave
- Sporting-Maritimo
- Ajax (88): scudetto e in Champions
- Psv (72): in Champions
- Az Alkmaar (71): in Europa League
- Vitesse (61): in Conference League
- Venlo (23): retrocesso
- Ado Den Haag (22): retrocesso
- Utrecht (53)-Groningen (50)
- Feyenoord (59)-Sparta Rotterdam (47)
- Emmen (30, terzultimo)-Nac Breda (dalla Serie B)
- Bruges (43)
- Genk (38)
- Anderlecht (32)
- Anversa (32)
- Malines (34)
- Gent (32)
- Ostenda (30)
- Standard Liegi (28)