Globe Soccer Awards 2021, tutti i candidati ai premi: in corsa tanti Azzurri
Sono stati resi noti i nomi dei candidati ai Globe Soccer Awards, i riconoscimenti che a Dubai vengono assegnati a giocatore, allenatore e squadra dell'anno. Un'edizione che vede in corsa tanti Azzurri, dopo il successo all'Europeo della Nazionale. Il Ct Mancini tra i candidati al premio di miglior allenatore; in corsa, nelle loro categorie, anche Jorginho, Chiesa, Verratti, Bonucci, Chiellini e Donnarumma
- Thibaut COURTOIS (Real Madrid)
- Gianluigi DONNARUMMA (Milan / Psg)
- EDERSON (Manchester City)
- Mike MAIGNAN (Lille / Milan)
- Emiliano MARTINEZ (Aston Villa)
- Edouard MENDY (Chelsea)
- Keylor NAVAS (psg)
- Manuel NEUER (Bayern Monaco)
- Jan OBLAK (Atletico Madrid)
- Trent ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (Liverpool)
- Cesar AZPILICUETA (Chelsea)
- Leonardo BONUCCI (Juventus)
- Giorgio CHIELLINI (Juventus)
- Ruben DIAS (Manchester City)
- MARQUINHOS (Psg)
- Antonio RUDIGER (Chelsea)
- Kyle WALKER (Manchester City)
- Antonio CONTE (Inter / Tottenham)
- Lluis CORTES (Barcellona femminile)
- Didier DESCHAMPS (Francia)
- Unay EMERY (Villarreal)
- Hansi FLICK (Bayern Monaco / Germania)
- Christophe GALTIER (Lille / Nizza)
- Pep GUARDIOLA (Manchester City)
- Kasper HJULMAND (Danimarca)
- Roberto MANCINI (Italia)
- Lionel SCALONI (Argentina)
- Diego SIMEONE (Atletico Madrid)
- Gareth SOUTHGATE (Inghilterra)
- TITE (Brasile)
- Thomas TUCHEL (Chelsea)
- Al Ahly
- Al Hilal
- Atletico Madrid
- Bayern Monaco
- Chelsea
- Flamengo
- Inter
- Lille
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Palmeiras
- Psg
- Pohang Steelers
- Ulsan Hyundai
- Villarreal
- Aitana BONMATI' (Barcellona)
- Lucy BRONZE (Manchester City)
- Caroline GRAHAM (Barcellona)
- Jennifer HERMOSO (Barcellona)
- Samantha KERR (Chelsea)
- Fran KIRBY (Chelsea)
- Lieke MARTENS (Barcellona)
- Vivianne MIEDEMA (Arsenal)
- Alex MORGAN (Orlando Pride)
- Alexia PUTELLAS (Barcellona)
- Megan RAPINOE (OL Reign)
- Wendie RENARD (Lione)