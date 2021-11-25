Esplora Sky Tg24, Sky Sport, Sky Video
Globe_Soccer_Awards

Globe Soccer Awards 2021, tutti i candidati ai premi: in corsa tanti Azzurri

Calcio fotogallery
33 foto

Sono stati resi noti i nomi dei candidati ai Globe Soccer Awards, i riconoscimenti che a Dubai vengono assegnati a giocatore, allenatore e squadra dell'anno. Un'edizione che vede in corsa tanti Azzurri, dopo il successo all'Europeo della Nazionale. Il Ct Mancini tra i candidati al premio di miglior allenatore; in corsa, nelle loro categorie, anche Jorginho, Chiesa, Verratti, Bonucci, Chiellini e Donnarumma

