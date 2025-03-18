Kings League Italia: classifica, risultati e highlights dopo la 6^ giornata
C'è una nuova capolista in Kings League Italia dopo la 6^ giornata, gli Stallions di Blur. Al secondo posto troviamo gli Zeta FC di ZW Jackson, scivolano in terza posizione (sconfitti dai Gear7, 4°) i TRM di TheRealMarzaa. Di seguito tutti i risultati dell'ultimo turno e la classifica aggiornata della Kings League Italia
- CIRCUS-ZETA 2-4
- CAESAR-ZEBRAS 3-8
- UNDERDOGS-BLACK LOTUS 0-7
- PUNCHERS-BOOMERS 5-9
- STALLIONS-ALPAK 3-2
- GEAR7-TRM 4-2
- Punti: 15
- Vinte: 4
- Vinte agli shootout: 1
- Perse agli shootout: 1
- Perse: 0
- Gol fatti: 24
- Gol subiti: 14
- Punti: 13
- Vinte: 3
- Vinte agli shootout: 2
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 1
- Gol fatti: 30
- Gol subiti: 18
- Punti: 13
- Vinte: 4
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 1
- Perse: 1
- Gol fatti: 25
- Gol subiti: 15
- Punti: 13
- Vinte: 4
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 1
- Perse: 1
- Gol fatti: 30
- Gol subiti: 25
- Punti: 12
- Vinte: 4
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 2
- Gol fatti: 31
- Gol subiti: 18
- Punti: 9
- Vinte: 3
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 3
- Gol fatti: 23
- Gol subiti: 22
- Punti: 9
- Vinte: 3
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 3
- Gol fatti: 27
- Gol subiti: 34
- Punti: 8
- Vinte: 2
- Vinte agli shootout: 1
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 3
- Gol fatti: 25
- Gol subiti: 15
- Punti: 6
- Vinte: 1
- Vinte agli shootout: 1
- Perse agli shootout: 1
- Perse: 3
- Gol fatti: 27
- Gol subiti: 36
- Punti: 6
- Vinte: 2
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 4
- Gol fatti: 20
- Gol subiti: 30
- Punti: 4
- Vinte: 1
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 1
- Perse: 4
- Gol fatti: 17
- Gol subiti: 23
- Punti: 0
- Vinte: 0
- Vinte agli shootout: 0
- Perse agli shootout: 0
- Perse: 6
- Gol fatti: 13
- Gol subiti: 42